The people of Ayedun community in Kwara State have absolved the state’s Attorney General and commissioner for Justice, Salman Jawondo (SAN) of any complicity in the chieftaincy crisis rocking the community.

The people who spoke through their monarch, Oba Olusegun Rotimi, exonerated the Attorney General and the state’s director of public prosecution from allegations of executive meddling in court matters relating to the cheiftaincy issue between Ayedun kingdom and some interest groups from Iwoye, a ward in Ayedun.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital through Chief Adeyemi Dada, secretary, Ayedun Oba in council, the monarch dismissed the self-styled Iwoye stakeholders as mischief makers who stay abroad and forment trouble back at home in Iwoye.

Iwoye stakeholders had addressed the media alleging that the state’s ministry of Justice tried severally to stymie court processes against the paramount ruler arising from a chieftaincy tussle for which a previous cheiftain of Iwoye, Late Michael Sunday Ayantola, was convicted for falsely claiming to be an Oba.

“Let me state clearly that Iwoye remains a ward in Ayedun.Those saying otherwise and trying to attack the commissioner of Justice and his office are just mischiefmakers who are not even in Ayedun as we speak,” the monarch added.

Showing journalists copies of court judgement, local government council reports on the matter as it all started 19 years ago, the traditional ruler said that the Iwoye stakeholders were just runts from Obaoye, the homestead from which they failed to build an Obaship but got Ayantola convicted to boot.

Proving his case further, the royal father allowed one of his chiefs, one of the king makers, Chief Bode Fatokun, the Obaoye, traditionally the second in command to the king of Ayedun and who succeeded Ayantola, to speak on the matter.

Fatokun stated that the so-called Obaoye being paraded by the Iwoye stakeholders had since remained renegades from their home in Aiyedun.

Putting further perspectives to the case, Chief Dada, Secretary, Oba in Council, traced the genesis of the tumoil in Iwoye to 2014.

“Problem started after Ayantola, who was installed Obaoye in 2014 attempted to transmute himself into an Oba by excising Iwoye ward from Ayedun as a separate community, an action which necessitated his prosecution and conviction by the State Government.

“Ayedun remain a united entity notwithstanding the desperate attempt by some disgruntled elements to balkanize it,” he stated.