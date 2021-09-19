An Umuahia High Court has refused a bail application for one Mrs Esther Kelechi who is standing trial for allegedly inflicting serious injuries on her 10-year old housemaid, and remanded her in the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Umuahia.

Mrs Kelechi, a house wife, had reportedly poured hot water into the mouth of Miss Ifunanya Ede which caused extensive injuries to her lips, shoulders and other parts of her body for allegedly breaking plates.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the minor’s diagnosis revealed that she suffered extensive damage which makes it difficult for her to eat food except taking of fluids.

According to the presiding judge, Justice Kenneth Okereke, the offence is in contravention of Section 129 of the Criminal Code of Child Trafficking and Other Offences.

After the pathetic picture of the housemaid went rival, the wife of Abia State governor, Deconess Nkechi Ikpeazu, visited her at the Police Clinic, Umuahia, where she was admitted.

After observing her condition, she directed her personal physician to join the medical team handling her.

Describing the act as very inhumane and barbaric, she said, “I saw her pictures first last week and I reached out to the commissioner of police, Mrs Janet Agbede, and she moved into action immediately.

“I have also directed the state Action Committee Against Gender Based Violence, FIDA, Child Protection Network, and NAPTP among others to ensure the right thing is done about the matter.”

According to her, she has also made some donations towards the upkeep and care for the girl and will also pick her medical bills at the end of her treatment.