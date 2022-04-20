With the recent s3x scandals happenings in most Nigerian high schools and how technology plays a major role in children education, it is evident that many parents are aloof as to how to use parental controls on the electronic gadgets given to their children.

Whether they’re playing games, texting friends, or checking out the latest viral video, parents have the major task of setting limits on device use to protect their children from inappropriate content and excessive screen time.

Some of the tips on parental control for smartphones (Androids and iPhones) are:

Androids Users:

Register e-mail account for your children with the correct age and with your email as the parent. Install Google Family Link on your own phone. Add their registered e-mail to your Google family Link. Factory reset their android device if they already have one then login the device with their own g-mail account that is linked to your Google Family Link. If it is a new device, make sure it is their Gmail you use to activate the device. Immediately you carry out step 4 & 5 above, your phone will get a notification to allow them activate the device, this is the beginning of you taking control from anywhere. All adult content of any form will never load in their phone. They cannot install anything without your approval remotely from the family link. You can lock their device from anywhere. You can set a start and stop time for their device usage, the phone will lock when it gets to that time even if you forget. YouTube, will not allow them to see adult contents, also YKids which is YouTube for kids can be downloaded. From your Google Family Link, you can see how long they stayed on each app or page to warn them where necessary.

For iPhone Users:

Sharing an iPhone with your 8-year-old just isn’t as convenient as it is with an Android device. You can’t toggle back and forth between accounts without logging in and out of iCloud, so things are much simpler if you each have your own device.

