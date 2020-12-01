BY HENRY TYOHEMBA |

Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has said that Nigerian children needed basic skills to survive.

Bobboyi, who was the special guest at the Nigerian Military School’s 2019/2020 academic session passing out parade ceremony and commissioning of UBE Vocational Center, said basic skills were very necessary for every child at the basic level.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement by the commission’s head, PRO/Protocol Unit, David E. Apeh, Bobboyi explained that the conduct of training in the Nigerian Military School (NMS) involves military and academic activities each academic session.

According to him, most successful business owners and entrepreneurs in Nigeria started by acquiring vocational skills or trainings that were in high demand in the society.

Advertisements

He noted that vocational education assists individuals in better performance of their job as they acquire a great learning experience. He said vocational school was introduced by the Commission to address the out-of-school challenge in some states of the federation. The UBEC boss further said the move was to integrate the boy child into basic education for ensuring quality and sustainable knowledge.

The completed and commissioned UBEC vocational training center intervention project is equipped with computer and electrical equipment and accessories.