Despite advances in the understanding and general management of Down Syndrome, the condition is still associated with a certain amount of stigma. PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA and ROYAL IBEH and MARGARET COFFIE write that it is important that individuals with this condition receive support from their family, friends and society at large.

Down Syndrome (DS) is a commonly occurring chromosomal abnormality. The incidence increases with advancing maternal age over 35 years. Over the last three decades, tremendous progress has been made in the medical and surgical treatment of these infants. Yet, the perception remains that the DS infant is still not openly accepted by parents and society, as illustrated by a few cases sampled below.

Down syndrome (DS), the most common genetic cause of intellectual disability, is generally associated with a distinctive phenotype, and may involve delayed growth, additional health problems, and difficulties in carrying out activities of daily living, as well as intellectual deficits .

With the frightening rate of unemployment and inflation, raising a normal child is no doubt, very challenging in Nigeria. The situation is worse with parents raising children with down syndrome.

Worried by the trend, these parents who are in dire need of support in order to help them understand the condition and its associated complications listed stigmatisation, high cost of treatment and inadequate intervention centres as some of the challenges they are facing.

A medical practitioner , Dr. Kingsley Sunday Adugo of Nyanya General Hospital who spoke on the ordeal of parents of children with DS told LEADERSHIP Sunday that , “On being told their newborn baby has an impairment, parents tend to react with a mixture of shock and disbelief, followed by denial. As the reality becomes undeniable, feelings of guilt, fear of the reactions of others, and uncertainty regarding the future emerge.

He said, “Torn between powerful and conflicting emotions, parents live through a stressful period in which coping depends on support from one another, from extended families, friends, support groups, and skilled professionals.

Dr Sunday Adugo said some studies have found more positive sentiments slowly emerging. Parents may come to see caring for a child with a chronic disability as giving meaning and purpose to their lives: a source of self-actualisation and fulfillment.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the needs of children with different impairments differ, as do the practical and emotional challenges which families face in providing for them.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that in Nigeria for instance, many women refuse to take these disabled children on public transport; some families hide children with mental or neurological disorders, and some parents disown them outright. Such is the stigma of having a child with these widely misunderstood illnesses.

It is sad that people simply regard children with such conditions as ‘abnormal’, whatever the disability – mental or physical,” said Glory Akpanim Ntor, a psychologist who specialises in down syndrome disorders in children lamented.

While it might be somewhat simpler to explain that a child is deaf, it is complicated to explain this type of disorders because people automatically see a mystical aspect – the child is ‘abnormal’, possessed, half-man, half-animal,” said Nurse Ndani Itomi.

In many cases the mother thinks a child with this nature of disability is her fault, and the father often flees. This is what happened to Mrs Mildred Yusuf, mother of Desmond, an eight-year-old boy simply described by his mother as “psychotic”.

She told LEADERSHIP Sunday that, “His father left us as soon as he knew the child had a disability – he was four months old. We have not heard from him since.”

The truth is that, “The father did not come to terms with our son’s disorder. He does not help us financially – he no longer communicates with us.”

Another mother , Chikamso Ifunaya told LEADERSHIP Sunday who is also raising two sons alone because her husband left when one of her sons, Emeka who has down syndrome and is now 11, was born. She said, my husband he was ashamed of Emeka’s condition and told me to go to the village with him so we could hide the child.”

“But I didn’t want to. I love my child, I want to help him, and I knew that for school and healthcare he would be better off here in the city,” Ifunaya said. Her refusal made her husband not to send them money, and she earns a meagre living as a trader.

Curse, Punishment?

The shame attached to Down Syndrome and neurological disorders is a strong force, said Mr James Itobo , a mechanic , the father of Ikwen, a child with a severe disability.

“In my community it is quite difficult to have a child with a such disorder. The prevailing belief is that it is a curse; it is difficult to get family and friends to accept such a child.”

Another common belief is that the mother was unfaithful in the marriage, and a child with such a condition is a punishment from God, said Itobo. “This is about the 6th time my soon is had been out of the house; we have been hiding him.”

On her part, Mrs. Omotayo Yusuph said though finance could be a challenge, her pain is the fact that at public places, people usually look at her child in a disdain manner.

Her words, “I can never lock up my child just because she has down syndrome. Whenever I enter public places, like public transport, people try to avoid us. Seeing my child make them very uncomfortable.

“I would be grateful if the society can embrWWace my child, accept her the way she is, connect with her and not look down on her because down syndrome is not a death sentence,” she appealed.

Mrs Omotayo Bakare is another mother raising a child with down syndrome. She said despite the fact that her eight years old daughter, Favour Bakare has the disorder, she was confident that all will be well.

Narrating her ordeal, Mrs Bakare said, “We face a lot of challenges raising children with down syndrome. Some of our children have hole in their hearts. Most of us can’t afford to send them to special schools as we do not have means of transporting them.

She said, “Mo Rainbow Foundation is doing a lot to help us. The Foundation cannot do it all. We need help from government and well meaning Nigerians. I also use this medium to plead with the society. We want the society to accept our children, connect with them, because it will go a long way in helping them alot.”

Mrs Ifeoluwa Odunyemi, a working class mother,”The major challenge I have raising my child is my inability to integrate my work schedule with the extra care and attention my son needs.

“There is also the challenge of acceptance by the society. Yes, he is well accepted by his nuclear family, but the society needs to accept him the way he is, the society needs to understand that he is a child, just like every other child, before looking at the down syndrome.

“I also plead with the government to have compassion on those of us raising children with down syndrome. They can do that by build more intervention centres, so that our children can be integrated into the society. They should also help subsidise drugs for down syndrome children .

Mrs Tola Makinde had this to say, ‘I didn’t want to accept the fact that I gave birth to a child with down syndrome due to the stigma attached to the condition in Nigeria.

She said, “Five days after my daughter, Moyinoluwa Makinde was born, the doctors confirmed a diagnosis of DS. It was a rude shock! I was in denial initially and didn’t want to believe it as I had prior knowledge about down syndrome and its lifelong challenges. I thought about the reality, the pain, sacrifices, the trauma and the society plagued with ignorance.”

“For a couple of weeks or months, I felt like the world had crumbled. As we speak, I still can’t stop thinking about the shame and rejection. It took a whole lot of time for me to recover from the shock . I have since moved on.

Mrs Makinde said, “As a baby, she was so flexible and small for her age and not many people wanted to carry her. In public places, on some occasion, people have had to relocate their seats away from us.

“She is a happy child and loves to make friends ,so only a sadist would run away from her. I guess awareness has helped a lot though. I have once been told to try and have another child that is normal. That was ignorance at play.”

“Having Moyinoluwa in my life was the game changer for me. “She unveiled the other me, wits and all. I discovered I could think creatively and put to good use ideas that often drop in my heart, even when I began to work with her as a baby.

“She got my attention big time. We spent hours and hours together. She has taught me to never give up on my dreams, build be resilient and be happy irrespective of what people do to me. She came to my life to teach me how to be patient in life much more than I thought I knew. The short of it is that I am a blessed woman who has been able to turn her mess into a message and found her purpose from pain,” she added.

Mrs Makinde, who is also the founder of Mo Rainbow Foundation, advised parents raising children with down syndrome to embrace, nurture and provide for their child like they will naturally do for their child without additional needs.

“I know it is hard for parents to cope sometimes , especially with the cost of care and delayed milestones, but trust me, you need to see the face of beauty in your child, show love and give equal opportunity. Learn, relearn and unlearn especially outdated information and myths about your child’s condition.

“Many parents give up on their child, see it like they are wasting their time and resources and sometimes wish the child away or dead. Its heart wrenching for me to see parents neglect their children, or fathers walk away from their homes, calling their wives or their children names. If a parent doesn’t show any interest in giving their child a voice or being their advocate and microphone, no magic should be expected. My daughter lights up our world, life would have been boring without her. There is hope after a down syndrome diagnosis and every child is a blessing.

“I urge parents to find a support group, like Mo Rainbow Foundation, be the voice for their sons and daughters or better still, be their microphone.

“Do all you can to start early, sacrifice and do all you can to support your child. Now is the time. You will see how they begin to thrive, become stronger and find their voices because you gave them hope, support and encouragement. Desist from passing the buck.

“Don’t be in a haste, celebrate your child and the world will help you do same. Sometimes we want things the right way, hell no! it’s a process. Even when there are no grains in the barn, when it doesn’t look like things are happening, God is working, grapes will come to the vine,” she added.

Indeed! It is nobody’s fault to give birth to a child with down syndrome, as studies have shown that there is an incidence of 1 in every 865 livebirths in a Nigerian hospital.

The study, that was conducted at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, looked at cytogenetic analysis in 386 patients and it was revealed that about 369, representing 95.5 per cent cases to be the result of regular trisomy 21, and translocation trisomy 21 was found in nine, which is about 2.5 per cent patients.

Six, representing 1.5 per cent patients were mosaics and the remaining two, representing 0.5 per cent cases were classified as miscellaneous, says the study.

High incidence of cases among young mothers was recorded, but a search for environmental factors contributory to non-disjunction in this relatively young age group was unrevealing, it said.

The study however shown that Down’s syndrome occurs as commonly in Negroes as in other races as the study was conducted to heighten the awareness of health planners in communities that have for a long time considered haemoglobinopathies to be the major genetic disorder, in order to prepare the ground for preventive measures.

According to medical experts, down syndrome is a genetic condition that causes mild to serious physical and developmental problems.

People with down syndrome are born with an extra chromosome which leads to a range of issues that affect the child both mentally and physically.

A consultant family physician, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Dr. Chira Obiora, told LEASERSHIP that down syndrome arose as a result of problem in the chromosome.

He said “We have chromosome 21 and if there is a problem in sorting the chromosome during the sorting period, that person can give birth to a child with down syndrome.

He identified a women’s age when giving birth as a risk factor, saying “If a woman gives birth to a child at older age, normally from 37years, there is a high chances of having a deform baby.”

Obiora also said that engaging in some harmful activities like taking of drugs can lead to chromosomal abnormalities.

According to him, somebody with down syndrome stands the chance of producing a child with down syndrome.

He, therefore, advised parents to try and finish their family circle before old age.

On caring for children with down syndrome, he said “ Start early to give the child special need so that he can develop as much he can.”

He urged government to provide public schools for children with special need.

This lack of acceptance creates many complex ethical challenges in treating such babies, starting with fetal diagnosis of the disorder in the womb and moving through early stages after the birth of the baby. This newspaper argue that health professionals have the responsibility to help make public attitudes more accepting of Down Syndrome.

We appeal to professionals to encourage social and community involvement of these children, while the National Association for Down Syndrome should also be contacted periodically to promote activities to enhance public awareness.

To the end of greater acceptance, we suggest a quarterly love feast for them to improve the acceptance of the DS child into the family and the society , and hence, help improve social attitudes toward Down Syndrome.

This is because, improved communication between parents, family, society, and the health system can increase the satisfaction and the well-being both of the children with DS and their parents . As parents begin to value the child as a source of enrichment in family life, positive adaptations can develop.