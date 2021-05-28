As part of activities marking this year’s Children’s Day celebration, Fifth Chukker Resorts has built and donated 30 blocks of 60 classrooms that will conveniently cater for 12,000 pupils in Maraban Jos, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

The founder and chief executive officer of the resorts, Alhaji Adamu Atta during the commissioning and handing over of the facilities said it was part of the organisation’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

According to him, “About 15 years ago, I was approached by a community to help build fence for them because of insecurity, I decided to see the school and when I went there, I decided to adopt the school”.

He disclosed that before then, Access Bank and UNICEF have been their major source of help, in terms of assistance in school projects.

“In 2019, I visited the school again and discovered that because of the positive influence of the school feeding programme, the school have grown from 500 to 12,000 pupils and then the school classrooms was no longer adequate. We decided that we would build a brand new school for 12,000 kids.

“We chose the site and in 6 months later we built 50% of the school, we required 120 classrooms but we have 60 classrooms, I sought for some combined efforts of development particularly from UNICEF.

“At that time they were about 500 pupils in the school, we embarked on putting the immediate required infrastructures, water and sanitation and few more classrooms that will accommodate them”.

Alhaji Atta also assured the people of Maraban Jos that he would build pedestrian cross over bridge for the school children in order to reduce road accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We felt that we should also create a remote platform where apart from the direct teaching, we can also engage the kids in remote platform such as the internet infrastructure. So we will be teaching the kids remotely with different teachers”, he said.