Gombe State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has felicitated with children across the state as they join their counterparts all over the world to commemorate the 2021 Children’s Day.

The governor who described children as the hope of the nation, called on them to look forward to a brighter future as his administration is committed to their welfare and sound education.

He said “To build a better tomorrow, we must build our children,” adding that as future leaders, children require absolute security and right upbringing from both parents and government.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya noted that it is very imperative for parents, community leaders, teachers and all involved in children upbringing to take mentoring seriously and provide good leadership to them.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue to take measures that will revamp the education sector in the state by ensuring that out of school children and those of school age are given basic and sound education.

He described education as the best weapon for preparing children for leadership and resultant peaceful and prosperous society.

The governor also tasked parents and guardians to be watchful over their children in view of the happenings in the society.