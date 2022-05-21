As part of preparations for the 2022 edition of children’s day celebration, LEADERSHIP Group Ltd, has organised a fun-filled children’s spelling bee, writing, and singing competitions for over 35 school children in Abuja.

The event which took place at the headquarters of the media organisation in Abuja yesterday featured pupils of ages seven and seventeen years old.

The one-day competition witnessed students from three primary schools (Cradle Excellence Academy, Alloyd Monek International School, Mararaba and Nudivine College, Girshiri, Abuja), vying for cash prizes, just as the winners will serve as LEADERSHIP brand Ambassadors while the final performance/award ceremony is slated on the 27th May, 2022.

LEADERSHIP head of story, Mr Bayo Amodu, who spoke while declaring opened the event, said the programme hopes to invest in the children and train them on how to write about the challenges of life.

One of the teachers, Mrs Onu Ifeoma Lucy of Alloyd Monek International school commended the media organisation for coming up with the programme to inspire children.

She said, “In every sense, exposing children to opportunities like this will develop their confidence, a competitive spirit needed to strive in a world like ours.

“So, I’m sure you are seeing how excited the children were, coming around and meeting other people so it is also an opportunity for them to network, and see what other people are doing.

“When you think you are doing well, you come and see other people who are doing better than you are and assess yourself beyond the wall of your school. So, it is a good opportunity to integrate the children within the society and also with their colleagues. In every way, it is a build-up for them as it will challenge them to do more.”

She added that lack of manpower has been the major challenge confronting teaching in the country, stressing the need for training and retraining of teachers.

“Some of our teachers are not qualified, even when they seem to be qualified when you bring them to the real world of impacting knowledge you see them performing below expectations.

“Sometimes, the children as we are seeing in the spelling competition are a reflection of the institution so sometimes you see that these children are not able to do what they ought to do because they don’t have the capacity to learn, but because they have not been given that right foundation, so the government and the institutions need to address the quality of teachers.

“Even when we employ our teachers, we should be able to expose them to learning, training and make them come up to the standard.

“I really appreciate LEADERSHIP for the time and privilege given to these children and I pray and hope that by next year it will be bigger and better, Moe schools will be involved and the complexity will be high,” she added.

To Mrs Precious-stone Samuel, she described the programme as awesome.

“The first time I heard about it I was very impressed, as it will help children to have exposure and develop confidence about what they are going to be in future. I think this initiative should be taken up by other organisations.

“I would advise LEADERSHIP to keep on with this programme, it might be difficult sometimes but they should look at the long-term investment they are putting in these children,” she said.