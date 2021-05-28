Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to provide a safe, habitable learning environment for children in the state.

Sanwo-Olu while addressing school children during the 2021 Children’s Day Celebration organised by the state government at the Police College, lkeja, on Thursday, revealed that his administration had ensured prompt provision of over 1,097 school infrastructure projects across the state .

He added that education in Lagos State is now advanced and enhanced with the integration of technology.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, pointed out that the theme of this year’s celebration “Unite to reverse the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on children” is quite apt as it undermines the importance of ensuring that the effect of the pandemic does not affect the children.