Right off, let me state that I admire China. I admire their focus, their sagacity and their commitment to their own ideals and values.

Indeed, the success of China in the past few decades has reinforced my admiration. How could they have managed such leaps and bounds in so short a time! Their success has also shown that there is a way, when there is a will by the leadership of a country to move from a poverty stricken society to prosperous society.

China has in the last few years, lifted hundreds of millions of their people from poverty. There is a lot Nigeria can learn from the Chinese. Not many Nigerians know this, but China is country of many ethnic groups like Nigeria. China is a multi-ethnic nation of 56 ethnic groups. As the majority (91.6 percent) of the population is of the Han ethnic group, China’s other 55 ethnic groups are customarily referred to as ethnic minorities. According to the fifth national census in 2000, 18 ethnic minorities have a population of over one million, namely the Zhuang, Manchu, Hui, Miao, Uygur, Yi, Tujia, Mongolian, Tibetan, Bouyei, Dong, Yao, Korean, Bai, Hani, Li, Kazak and Dai. Of these the Zhuang ethnic group has the biggest population, numbering 16.179 million. There are 17 ethnic groups with a population of between 100,000 and one million. There are 20 ethnic groups with a population of between 10,000 and 100,000. The Lhoba ethnic group, at 2,965, has the smallest population.

China, however has managed its ethnic diversity and treated its minorities better than Nigeria has treated ethnic minorities! China had been able to manage its ethnic diversity which had been the albatross of Nigeria’s development despite our pretensions to national unity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chinese Constitution has laws that guarantee equal rights to all ethnic groups and help promote ethnic minority rights to economic and cultural development. One notable preferential treatment ethnic minorities enjoy was their exemption from the population growth control of the One-Child Policy. You could see a country that wants to make sure that small ethnic groups do not go into extinction. This practice of equity by China is worthy of emulation by Nigeria. Many especially in the West view China’s very pragmatic leadership style as autocratic, bureaucratic and purely transactional. However, China’s leadership selection system is extremely pragmatic and it gets the job done. China has developed a unique system of choosing its leaders, eschewing Western models for a process based on merit and broad support.

While the system of selection and election is not perfect, it is a match for alternative models and has delivered for the Chinese people.

China’s rise has attracted global attention, and though many have focused on the country’s economic model, which is of course important, China’s evolving political changes have somehow been ignored by many.

In fact, without much fanfare, Beijing has established a system of meritocracy called ‘‘selection and election’’ – where competent leaders are selected on the basis of performance and broad support after a vigorous process that includes screening, opinion surveys, internal evaluations and various types of elections. This is in line with the Confucian tradition of meritocracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, China practices meritocracy across the entire political stratum. Competence in areas such as poverty eradication, job creation, local economic growth, social development and, increasingly, environmental protection, are all key criteria for selecting and promoting officials. A good example of this is the profiles of the top leaders elected at China’s 19th CPC National Congress. Six of the seven selectees have run provinces or provincial-level municipalities – many of which, in terms of population or GDP, are equivalent to multiple nations combined. The Chinese leadership model is more about Competence than any other factor. China’s meritocratic governance system has obvious advantages over the western model. From China’s point of view, legitimacy is defined by patriotism, good governance, competent leadership that successfully meets the needs of the people. So despite its many deficiencies, the Chinese polity has delivered the world’s fastest growing economy and has vastly improved living standards for most Chinese.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the world’s largest developing country has achieved a complete eradication of extreme poverty, raising more than 770 million poor people from poverty since its reform and opening up in late 1970s. The 100-year history of the CPC is a history about eradicating poverty and backwardness, and leading people’s fight for a better life.

The Chinese nation had long been plagued by poverty at a scale and a level of severity which were rarely seen anywhere else in the world.

Since its founding in July 1921, the CPC has always taken the happiness of the people and rejuvenation of the nation as its aspiration. The founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949 and the establishment of the socialist system have provided basic institutional guarantees for addressing the root causes of poverty.

The reform and opening up, which started about four decades ago, has accelerated the country’s development and poverty alleviation. “Ensuring that poor people and poor areas will enter the moderately prosperous society together with the rest of the country is a solemn promise made by our Party,” President Xi Jinping was quoted as saying.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the Party Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, has fought a decisive battle against poverty that has been unprecedented in scale and intensity, and has benefited the largest number of people in human history. To fulfill the commitment, the leadership has mobilized the energies of the whole Party, the whole country, and the whole of society.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 3 million first Party secretaries and resident working team members have been selected and dispatched to carry out targeted poverty reduction since 2013. Through continuous efforts, the final 98.99 million impoverished rural residents had all been lifted out of poverty, and all 832 impoverished counties and 128,000 villages had been removed from the poverty list by the end of 2020. The historic achievements came with huge sacrifices.

More than 1,800 CPC members and officials have lost their lives in the cause of poverty reduction. China had a targeted strategy against poverty. To help the poor, Chinese decided that it must know who they are. During its poverty alleviation practices, China has developed a set of standards and procedures to accurately identify the poor, the causes of their poverty and their needs. These were summarized as targeted efforts in six areas, referring to efforts to identify the poor accurately, arrange targeted programmes, utilize capital efficiently, take household-based measures, dispatch first Party secretaries based on village conditions, and achieve the set goals. For instance, poor households are identified primarily based on their incomes, with consideration given to other factors including housing, education and health, while for villages, consideration is given to the incidence of poverty, the per capita net income of the villagers,

and income from businesses run by village collectives. The individuals and villages confirmed as poor were then registered and a national poverty alleviation information system was created. Through this registration system, for the first time in the history of poverty alleviation, China has identified every poor individual in every village. The strategy of targeted poverty alleviation is China’s strongest “weapon” in its final battle against poverty, and a major innovation in the theory and practice of poverty reduction, which highlights the CPC’s sound approach whereby all actions are based on actual conditions and conform to the needs of development. According to the Chinese, the root cause of poverty is inadequate development and that development is the most effective way to eradicate poverty. During its fight against poverty, China has taken five measures, including boosting the economy to provide more job opportunities, relocating poor people from inhospitable areas, compensating for economic losses associated with reducing ecological damage, improving education in impoverished areas, and providing subsistence allowances for those unable to shake off poverty through their own efforts alone.

China’s successful practice and valuable experience in eliminating extreme poverty have deepened human understanding of poverty reduction trends, enriched the theory of international poverty reduction, and boosted the confidence of other countries, especially developing ones, in eradicating extreme poverty. Poverty is not predestined, nor is it unconquerable. China has shown that poverty could be conquered.

Aluta Continua!