By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Haruna Garba may not be a billionaire playing at one of Chinese League One division sides, SZ Dongwu FC, but the striker obviously has not forgotten his roots, having donated a set of branded jerseys and balls to his former club, FC Yarmalight of Gombe.

The Nigerian international came through the ranks at FC Yarmalight from which he had successfully made a breakthrough to various clubs across the globe before joining Chinese club.

Garba applauded the president of the club, Malam Farouk Yarma and his former teammates for their respective support and motivation during and after his time at the club.

“With the friendship, support and prayers I’m receiving from the club and my teammates, these gifts that I’m about to present are nothing compared to what I have benefitted from the club that played a significant role in my career development.

“I really appreciate the gesture of recognition done to me today by organising this event for my person, all I can say is thank you and God bless,” Garba said.

The former striker of Hungary’s Debreceni VSC was one of the successful players of the former Nigeria National League (NNL) side as rightly revealed by the club’s President, Farouk Yarma, in his address during the brief colourful event held at the conference room of the club house in Gombe.

In his words: “Our team have so far got good ambassadors plying their trades in different clubs in and outside the shores of Nigeria but the level of love and wholeheartedness exhibited by Haruna is exceptional. His action is beyond materialism but encouragement and morale boosting to the current squad of our club to follow his part of successes.”

Yarma also used the occasion to thank the former Al-Hilal player most sincerely for his kindness and recognition made to his former club.

The brief but remarkable event was rounded off with the presentation and unveiling of FC Yarmalight official season jerseys and balls.