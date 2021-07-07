Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Abuja yesterday hosted guests and the media to a physical branch of the virtual meeting of the Communist Party of China (CPC) And World Political Party Summit which took place via video link.

Opening the event, Chinese President and CPC Secretary General, Xi Jinping who gave the opening remarks from Beijing, called on political parties across the world to shoulder their historic responsibilities in pursuing the people’s wellbeing and the progress of mankind.

He also called on political parties worldwide to oppose the practice of politicising the COVID-19 pandemic or attaching a geographical label to the virus.

Xi called for concerted efforts to oppose the practice of unilateralism disguised as multilateralism as he also emphasised on the pursuit of security and stability through cooperation, so as to tighten the security fences together.

Also speaking via video link, his South African counterpart, President Cyril Rhamaposa, said it was an honour and privilege to be a part of the meeting.