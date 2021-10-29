Standing true to its spirit of multilateralism, the People’s Republic of China recently marked 25th of October this year, which is the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the new country’s seat in the United Nations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, mentioned at the Conference marking the 50th Anniversary of the event in Beijing, that it was fifty years ago that the 26th Session of the general assembly of the UN adopted Resolution 2758 and decision was made to restore all rights of the country in the UN and recognise its representatives as the only legitimate representatives of China to the UN. “It was a victory for the Chinese people and a victory for people of the world,” he stated.

“We have now embarked on a new journey toward fully building a modern socialist country and opened up bright prospects for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” President Xi remarked.

He highlighted projects China has carried out across the globe, such as: Belt and Road Initiative, sharing of COVID response experience and donation of vaccines and medicines among others, upholding the authority and sanctity of the UN and practiced multilateralism, carried out its duties and mission as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and has sent over 50,000 peacekeepers to UN peacekeeping operations, and is now the second largest financial contributor to both the United Nations and UN peacekeeping operations.

Also China has been among the first of countries to meet the UN Millennium Development Goals. It has taken the lead in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, accounting for over 70 percent of global poverty reduction.

China has also acted by the spirit of the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and earnestly applied the universality of human rights in the Chinese context.