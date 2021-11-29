China Media Group (CMG) has established a new platform for better collaboration with African media partners.

This was disclosed at the event during the weekend, tagged, “Our African Partners: CMG Media Cooperation Forum 2021” which brought together CMG and African media.

The event reached a point of highest development with the issuance by 36 partners, including LEADERSHIP Newspapers, a joint declaration outlining principles and aspirations of the forum. These involve being responsible public information disseminators, strengthening and deepening cooperation, and amplifying Chinese and African voices worldwide.

In his opening address, head of the publicity department of the CPC Central Committee, Huang Kunming, encouraged Chinese and African media to stay objective and impartial and stand for justice.

Huang also urged that both parties in partnership continue to treat each other sincerely and enhance people-to-people connection. He noted all this while emphasising on the expansion of digital benefits through innovation under the new partnership.

Media representatives, policy makers, communication scholars from China and over 40 African countries were present at the event held both virtually and offline in Nairobi, Kenya.

The CMG president Shen Haixiong, at the event, pointed out that, “From the ancient Maritime Silk Road to the Belt and Road Initiative today, China and Africa have been going in the same direction.”

Similarly, the director-general of Nigerian Television Authority Mallam Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, proposed setting up of a central video server to be maintained and funded in partnership for better information and content sharing between both parties.

Meanwhile, the managing director of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, Dr Naim Bilal, said his organisation was anticipating more cooperation with CMG in the areas of technology, as well as content sharing and training.

The event presented cooperation projects between CMG and its African media partners, to include an agreement on broadcasting Chinese films and TV shows with some African state broadcasters. There is also an agreement between CMG’s Hausa Service and Nigerian media companies to establish a common platform for Hausa-speaking media.