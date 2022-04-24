China and Nigeria have intensified diplomatic ties on a new dimension as both nations found harmony from a musical orchestra that reflected their innermost potentials that could foster the much touted “community of shared prosperity.”

This collaboration manifested during a seminar, on “Sharing Chinese Harmony and Performing Nigeria-China Symphony” held in Abuja recently.

Nigeria and China have had robust diplomatic relations established in 1971. These ties have touched on varied areas such as economic development, defense cooperation, culture and tourism.

But within the context of that orchestra, a veritable synergy of creativity and imaginativeness precipitated the natural instinct to develop the human capacity for technological prowess and to expand the existing relations in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT), culture, tourism and other sectors of human endeavours.

China relates with Nigeria and other African countries within the framework of the Forum for China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Roads Initiative (BRI). China has made massive investment in infrastructure development in Nigeria and other Africans using these platforms.

Speaking on the significance of the symphony, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, said the occasion harnesses the potentials of both countries in prioritized areas and the strategies needed to drive collaborative development.

Speaking on ICT, the envoy said “China has benefited a lot from ICT and we think that in the coming years we can work together with Nigeria to boost our ICT sectors because without the ICT, we cannot meet the challenges of the 21st century. So, I am very happy that the two governments are working together to build our digital economy utilizing the 5G technology, Artificial Intelligence and all new technologies.

“China provided support to Nigeria, and we are also building infrastructure for the ICT sector to give opportunity to the young people.”

Nigeria has made a significant impact in ICT, which contributed 17.9% to the Nigerian GDP in 2021 perhaps more than any other non-oil sector of the Nigerian economy. And to mainstream the collaboration between both countries, Nigeria needs to build more capacity in other areas of technology and commercialize the products from its Science Technology and the Innovation (STI) to earn foreign exchange and compete globally.

The Director of the Center for China Studies, Charles Onunaiju, in his remarks during the event, said Africa and Nigeria in particular must rise and interrogate the fundamentals of development represented in the creative harmony that triggered the Chinese national development and made China the second largest economy in the world and the global hub of manufacturing in about 40 years.

He advised the Nigerian government and stakeholders on “specific policy responses to Nigeria’s challenges,” adding that the nation needs to “build capacity and interrogate its national aggregate” by learning from the Chinese experience.

“China and Nigeria have great prospects with this cooperation. Nigeria-China harmony must create the needed opportunity, the Chinese partners are ready and we must create the enabling environment to leverage the opportunity,” he said.

He also clamoured for refocusing Nigeria’s institutions and remodeling their priorities to meet the challenges of the modern times.

“Given our potentials, Nigeria and China can play a pivotal role in building a community of shared future which is the framework for prosperity,” he added.

Renowned Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, told journalists in an interview during the event that the “level of productivity in any country depends on the level of harmony that people are able to achieve as individuals, as families and as a society. China has gone through the thick and thin and has harmonized its society despite all odds.”

He said further that “China built their society on traditional foundation with which they now relate with other societies in a relative comparative advantage of strength. So, harmony gives you strength, enhances your productivity and synergy.

“Therefore, Nigeria needs to harmonize its society by being able to allocate their resources through planning, organizing, directing and controlling so that we can achieve our objectives as a nation.”

The world is waiting for Nigeria to resolve its internal contradictions and create a purposeful harmony among its different ethno-religious and linguistic groups, and emerge economically strong like China. How long that will take remains within the realm of conjecture.