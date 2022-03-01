Nigeria’s relations with China has been growing in leaps and bounds, so much so that China can be considered Nigeria’s foremost financier and growth industrial supporter! Their blooming relationship is certainly beneficial to both countries.

We see this in the massive Chinese involvement in the modernization of Nigerian railways, airports, and roads infrastructure among others, while China has become the largest importer of Nigeria’s crude oil.

There are those who are not happy about this cordial relationship between China, the most populous country in the world and Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and foremost economy. These are people who are deceived through false propaganda that China’s interest in Nigeria and indeed all over Africa is a form of neo-colonialism or even a new form of colonialism. But, the truth be told, if the economic model propounded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank for Nigeria and other developing countries had brought development to Nigeria and other countries, no African country would be listening to China today.

The bastardization of the Nigerian economy and its current dire strait condition are largely the result of the implementation of the structural adjustment programme (SAP) of the Babangida administration, based on the advice and conditionalities the IMF and the World Bank had designed and imposed on Nigeria!

ADVERTISEMENT

The devaluation of the Nigerian currency that used to be stronger than the dollar was done largely on the advice of these institutions and look at where the naira is today in relation to other major currencies. Compare it to where it was before Babangida introduced the structural adjustment programme of the IMF.

The Bretton Woods Institutions (BWIs), claim their work helps to eradicate poverty and increase economic growth and stability, but the evidence is to the contrary! There is no clear evidence of this poverty eradication claim. Indeed many of the nations that toed that IMF path are now mired in extreme poverty and instability as a result of the poverty!

The policies of IMF and World Bank has been blamed for exacerbating poverty in Nigeria and other developing countries as well as decimating the once blooming middle class. According to worldwide data on poverty rates, the vast majority of the poverty eradication achieved during the last 40 years is actually largely attributed to China, which has certainly not followed the policy prescriptions of the BWIs, while the IMF’s 2018 conditionality review found several IMF programmes were “debt overshot projections by significant margins, reflecting disappointing growth and higher fiscal deficits”, with lower programme completion rates.

China is not only teaching the world how to exit from poverty, it is also a living example of a modern nation that has lifted over 700million people out of poverty by taking its own prescription. Thus had earned the trust of Nigerians and other African countries. If China could do it, Nigeria and other African countries can also do it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let us examine further, Nigeria’s relationship with China. Nigeria’s

first contact with China took place in 1960 when a Chinese delegation, on the invitation of the Nigerian government, attended Nigeria’s independence celebrations. The delegation brought a message from Chinese leaders congratulating Nigeria on the victory won by the Nigerian people in their struggle against colonialism.

In February 1971, Nigeria finally established diplomatic relations with China, more than a decade after Nigeria’s 1960 independence. Both countries opened embassies in each other’s capital within the year.

General Yakubu Gowon, as military Head of State paid an official visit to China in 1972 to seek its financial assistance for the post-war

reconstruction programmes. The then Chinese premier, Li Peng, visited Nigeria in 1998 to boost China’s renewed interest in the country, aimed at boosting economic relations and trade between both countries!

Additionally, In 2001, Olusegun Obasanjo, the then Nigerian President, undertook a visit to China, primarily to woo China’s industrialists to invest in the Nigerian economy. The bilateral agreement reached between the two countries during the visit harped on economic agreements over the petroleum sector, which culminated in the active participation of Chinese firms in the upstream and downstream sector of Nigeria`s oil, gas and petrochemicals industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Obasanjo offered the Right of First Refusal (RFR) on oil blocs to China at discounted rates in exchange for their mandatory investments in the oil downstream and transportation sectors, especially in the areas of oil exploration and construction of roads and rail lines respectively. When an oil block bidding round was held in 2006, China s National Petroleum Commission (CNPC) was awarded 4 oil blocs and 2 oil production licenses in return for China’s commitment to invest $2 billion to rehabilitate Kaduna s oiling refinery in Nigeria. There was also the oil for infrastructure exchange programme between the two countries, where China was contracted for road and rail construction worth $5 billion and collected crude oil equivalent in a barter deal.

Nigeria and China also established a strategic partnership in 2006, which allows both countries’ goods and services free access to each other’s markets. The Chinese also helped Nigeria build the NIGCOMSAT-1 satellite that was launched in 2007. The China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC) equally bought Canada

Addax, which was one of the largest oil producers in West Africa, with expansive offshore operations in Nigeria.

During the Goodluck Jonathan Administration, Nigeria signed three loan agreements with China’s Exim Bank. The agreement are the $500 million for Abuja Light Rail Project, the $500 million contract for the construction of 4 airports terminals in the country, and $100 million contract for galaxy backbone expansion of connectivity among government ministries in Nigeria.

China has also offered a $6 billion loan to Nigeria for infrastructural development projects during the administration of Muhammadu Buhari and a loan of $1.5 billion for the development of infrastructure including the expansion of four airports at Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Port Harcourt, while the Buhari government also signed a currency swap agreement between Nigeria and China, in which Nigeria’s Naira is exchanged directly with China’s yuan at their real value, instead of first converting them to dollar.

These efforts have reduced the cost of importation from China to Nigeria and vice-versa, thus reducing the cost of goods for consumers in both countries. The strategic relevance of the Nigeria-China bilateral relations to the two countries is quite overwhelming.

Currently, China is the second largest economy in the world, an achievement she has successfully used to lift over 700 million Chinese out of poverty. This success has attracted attention from Nigeria, with its own huge population of the poverty stricken!

Nigeria stands to learn valuable lessons from China’s experiences in this area in order to be able to lift about 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. Nigeria is one of the countries blessed with large deposits of natural resources in Africa. China is the most populous country in the world, with the fastest global economic growth in the last three decades, averaging 10% annually, which has transformed it into a leading player in the global economy. Its national economy is now bigger than that of Japan, or the EU countries combined. Nigeria could learn from China how this economic feat was achieved and then replicate it in the country.

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, with vast reserves of oil and gas, but the country needs China’s financial and technical assistance to nurture these primary raw materials into value-added products that can earn Nigeria more foreign exchange in the international markets. Nigeria is the largest market for China’s industrial products in Africa, as Nigeria’s imports from China account for over a third of China’s total trade with West Africa. The increasing diversification policy from exploration of oil and gas and other energy alternatives by the US and other Western states, which has affected the sales of Nigeria’s oil resources to those countries, has brought about increase in the exportation of Nigerian oil to China, with its greater potential of sustained patronage because of the tremendous increase of its key industries, that will continue to require Nigeria oil.

Increasing Chinese demand for oil from Nigeria has also made up for the slack in Nigeria’s oil demand by the US, as China alone accounted for over 40% of Nigeria’s global oil sales in 2017. Thus, closer economic cooperation between Nigeria and China is very important for the benefit of the assured sales of Nigerian oil.

Nigeria is also seeking favourable external markets for its manufactured goods and services, which China could provide with its population of more than a billion people.

China’s economy is heavily diversified, with high capacity to export various value-added products to many countries and generate huge foreign exchange in contrast to Nigeria, which is still over dependent on oil as the commanding height of its economy. Nigeria could replicate the diversification templates from China for its economic growth. Nigeria, along many other African countries, also obtain more humane assistance from China, with softer loan conditionality compared to the draconian loan requirements of Western countries and their financial institutions.

China has shown willingness to finance development projects in Nigeria, sometimes without asking for collateral, a humane approach which many of our traditional partners from Europe refuse to adopt.

Major Chinese investments in Nigeria have been recorded in the Nigeria-China bilateral relations. Available information points to a general upward trend in the inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from China to Nigeria.

Although, information about Chinese activities in Nigeria points to increasing socio-economic activities, trade, commerce and investment, health, education and technical relations, the bulk of Chinese investment in Nigeria is more pronounced in the economic sector.

According to the East Asian Investment Indicator, China has set up over 200 solely-owned companies and joint-ventures in Nigeria, which are actively involved in the construction sector, oil and gas, technology services and education sectors of the Nigerian economy. Indeed, Chinese economic interests in Nigeria can be broadly classified into three, including those owned solely by private Chinese investors, those investments owned by the Chinese government, those jointly owned between Chinese and Nigerian private investors and those privately owned between Chinese and other foreign investors. Chinese investments have also benefited from the Nigerian incentives to foreign investments, including tax breaks and generous expatriation quotas.

Conversely, Nigeria’s exports to China are spread over many and varied products. These products include raw food, animal skin, crude oil, chemical products, and manufactured products. China is also helping to revive and modernize Nigeria’s railway sector. This was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire to transform the sector with Chinese funding and expertise.

The 156-kilometer Lagos-Ibadan railway costs $1.5 billion and runs from Lagos to Ibadan, the second largest city in the country’s southwest, and, subsequently, with additional funding, on to the northern cities of Nigeria. It is funded by a $1.3 billion loan from the Export-Import Bank of China and about $182 million from the Nigerian government. The Lagos-Ibadan line is a critical section of the broader $11.1 billion 2,733 kilometer Lagos-Kano standard-gauge north-south railway being constructed by Chinese engineering giant the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC). The long-term plan is to connect all states of the country by rail and boost the economy of the country.

From major road network rehabilitation to new airport terminals and electricity projects, the Chinese presence is clear and present in Nigeria’s quest to modernize its economy. China-Nigeria relations are now at their best in history. Nigeria is an important developed market for Chinese technology, and an increasing number of Chinese industries are relocating to Nigeria in search of wider opportunities, build infrastructure facilities, transfer skills and create jobs. Since Nigeria is aiming to become a global logistics centre connected to the whole of Africa, it is improving its infrastructure, including power facilities, roads, and railways. And China will surely play an active part in these projects. Therefore China is strategic to Nigeria, if we plan to succeed as a dominant economic force in Africa and a major player in the world stage.

Aluta Continua!