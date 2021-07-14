The Chinese government has partnered with the GAC Motors in developing the automobile industry. The partnership yielded fruits recently when the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria and GAC Motor Nigeria recently held a diplomatic fleet delivery ceremony in Abuja.

The colourful handover ceremony had in attendance Mr. Cui Jianchun, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria; Mr. Guo Zhiqiang, Counselor of the Chinese Embassy, Mr. Jubril Arogundade, General Manager, Commercial and Head of Communication of GAC Motor Nigeria, as well as Mr. Qian Jin, Business Director of GAC Motor Nigeria .

The delivery is the result of a long lasting relationship between GAC Motors Nigeria and the Lagos State Government. Recall that In a milestone that was celebrated on the 4th of March 2021, GAC Motors Nigeria entered a successful Joint Venture with the Lagos State Government, where Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed an agreement to assemble and produce GAC vehicles in a state of the art assembly plant in Lagos, marking the next step of the GAC Motor brand’s local operation and effort to impact positively in the life of Nigerians.

Mr. Jianchun, the Chinese ambassador to Nigeria expressed the support of China in developing the Nigerian motor Industry and also its involvement in the growth of GAC Motor Nigeria.

He said, “This really is an important time for me, I want to share with you, that last week I presented my strategy, the Nigeria- China GDP Strategy for the next 50 years cooperation. I want to let you know that this year is a very special year, as both countries are celebrating 50 years anniversary since we started diplomatic relations 50 years ago in 1971. What I mean here is that in my strategy, one of the most important prioritized areas is the industry.

“Without Industry you cannot get rich, you cannot get young people to work in this country, so what I mean here is that today is a good testament that the Chinese embassy including myself support the industry, the Motor industry in Nigeria in form of GAC Motors Nigeria. I believe that in the future if we get the confidence and get the support from the young Nigerian people, that GAC Motor Nigeria could send more young Nigerians to go to China to learn not only about Chinese culture, but most importantly about skills. In my strategy, I think Industry, Technology and also Talent is very important for the development of Nigeria.

“I also want to take this opportunity to mention that GAC Motor not only represents a Chinese brand, I do believe this is also a good opportunity to let young Nigerians represent a local brand like GAC Motor Nigeria.”

The diplomatic delivery of the GAC Nigeria vehicles to the Chinese Embassy underlines the strength and cooperation between both nations, bringing the know-how and technology to a new level and marking the beginning of further Industrialization; while creating jobs and improving the living standards through independent manufacturing, in order to achieve a sustainable socio-economic development in Nigeria.

Following the handover, Mr. Arogundade GM Commercial and Head of Communication of GAC Motor Nigeria, said the partnership was not just about growth, but the huge reflection and significance, of the wide acceptance of the Chinese innovations and technology in the world.

He added that GAC Motors identifies with young, innovative and brilliant Nigerian individuals, and their business in Nigeria has enormously carried them along as the visionaries of tomorrow.

“GAC Motors has invested in the future of mobility in Nigeria, and have continued to strengthen our value through strategic partnerships with government and organizations, while delivering excellent service which is primary to the brands representation. In recent years, the company has achieved continuous growth results, fully demonstrating the quality, performance and excellence in service of this premium product and the trust it enjoys within the governmental and diplomatic environment.