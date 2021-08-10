China is set to donate a hundred million dollars ($100,000,000) to COVAX Facility to facilitate distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries.

This was disclosed in a message by the Chinese President, Xi Jinping to the first meeting of the International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Cooperation recently, proposing setting up an international forum on vaccine cooperation.

According to the Chinese President, this is to enable countries and companies engaged in the development and production of vaccines and other stakeholders, may explore ways of promoting fair and equitable distribution of vaccines around the world to fight the coronavirus pandemic still prevalent across the globe.

President Xi is hopeful that new strides toward realising vaccine fairness and accessibility across the world will lend new impetus to solidarity and cooperation among developing countries, and make new contribution to humanity’s early victory over the pandemic.

He also disclosed that China is committed to providing vaccines to the world.