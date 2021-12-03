As this year marks 65 years of relations between China and African countries, as well as the 50th anniversary of the restoration of China’s seat in the United Nations, it was also befitting to hold the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum On China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The forum which recently took place in Dakar, Senegal, had several African Heads of States, the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, the Chinese Foreign Councillor, Wang Yi among others in attendance.

At the opening ceremony of the forum hosted by Senegalese President Macky Sall, President Xi Jinping, giving the keynote address, mentioned the China-Africa Cooperation Vision 2035, which in its first three years, will see China working closely with African countries to implement the following nine programmes, namely: the medical and health programme, the poverty reduction and agricultural development programme, the trade promotion programme, the investment promotion programme, the digital innovation programme, the green development programme, the capacity building programme, the cultural and people-to-people exchange programme as well as the peace and security programme.

President Xi notes that China will never forget the profound friendship of African countries.

“China will work together with African friends to promote and carry forward the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation from generation to generation.

“China-Africa trade and China’s investment in Africa have been on a steady rise. Almost all African members of FOCAC have joined the big family of Belt and Road cooperation. All these have injected strong impetus into the China-Africa comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership,” he said.

At the forum the Chinese President also made the following four proposals: Fighting COVID-19 with solidarity, deepening practical cooperation, promoting green development and upholding equity and justice.

He points out that the world needs true multilateralism. Peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom are common values of humanity and constitute the abiding aspirations of both China and Africa.

“We both advocate a development path suited to our national conditions and are both committed to upholding the rights and interests of developing countries. We both oppose intervention in domestic affairs, racial discrimination and unilateral sanctions,” Xi said.