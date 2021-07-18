The Nigeria First Chinese Wushu Performance Championship, the Kung-fu event, is set to begin in Lagos.

The event, organised by the Wushu Development Association of Nigeria and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, is supported by Nigerian Wushu Kung Fu Federation and Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos.

The competition is categorised into children (5-17); adult (18-48) groups; preliminary; semifinal and final stages.

Well-known Wushu practitioners from both China and Nigeria, as well as across world, will serve as judges for the event.

The chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Dr Eric Ni, while addressing journalists said, “To take part in the competition which is free, all you need to do is to visit our website and download the application form, thereafter, do a 1-2 minutes video of your Wushu Kungfu performance and summit to mail address provided on our website and you are good to go.”

Dr Eric Ni, who was in the company of some members of the Nigerian Wushu Kung Fu Federation, further said, “We have good package to encourage all the participants, the winners in the adult categories will be awarded with a sum of 1 million Naira for the gold medalist, and 700 thousand Naira for silver medalist and 500 thousand Naira for the bronze medalist respectively, while in the children group, prizes will be 700 thousand Naira for the gold medalist, 500 thousand Naira for silver medalist and 300 thousand Naira for the bronze medalist respectively.”

The much-anticipated show will be broadcast on national television and radio statios and as well, streamed online across all social media platforms.

The competition comes with lots of excitement, as cash prizes and more lucky draws will also be won by viewers and participants for voting for their favourite contestants .

Ni added that the Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria appreciated the support from the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos and the assistance from all Chinese Communities and public support in Nigeria, who are contributing to the good relationship between China and Nigeria.

The event will begin with open registration on Monday, July 19, 2021, on its website: http://ncwspc-ng.com/