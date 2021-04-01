ADVERTISEMENT

BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta

Two Chinese nationals working with a fishery and poultry company in Ogun state were on yesterday kidnapped from their work place at Oba town in the Obafemi – Owode local government area of the state.

Gunmen, numbering about 15 allegedly invaded the ancient Egba town of Oba-Ile around 3: 01p.m and started shooting sporadically into the air, before they succeeded in abducting their targets.

Witnesses within the Oba-Ile town told LEADERSHIP that the gunmen entered the town through the River Ogun, which served as a natural boundary for the town.

The traditional ruler of the town, H.R.H, Oba Abdul-Ganiyu Sanyaolu told LEADERSHIP that a male and a female Chinese nationals were the victims abducted from his domain.

When contacted, the Police public relations officer (PPRO) in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident said the abductors also escaped through the river with which they came.