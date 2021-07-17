Plans are at advance stage for4 the 2021 Chinet conference aimed at bringing together stakeholders from the aviation, cargo and export conference sectors. The event, the first of its kind, will hold on 25th and 26th of August 2021 in Lagos. The conference has earned the support of the Federal Airport Authority (FAAN) and Ethiopian Airlines Cargo along with many airlines, logistics and global financial service companies.

According to the organisers, the conference which will have an exhibition part will be broken into three parts over two days: Aviation, Cargo and Exports. The aviation aspect will have a presentation and panel discussion on ‘Airlines, Airports and Aviation.’ Experts including airline CEOs, past airport CEOs and aviators will discuss the reasons why our airlines and airport systems have not delivered the best possible outcomes for aviation in Nigeria. The second section on cargo will be on presentations and panel discussions on the cargo and logistics value chain, the challenges of scale and the opportunities available.

The third part will be on export, discussing how to scale our export capacity, remove the impediments and improve access to global market penetration globally. There will also be a support session on Insurance and Financing of Aviation, Cargo and Export in Nigeria. The organisers said at the end of the two-day event “we will be leaving the event with enough Knowledge about the current aviation situation in Nigeria and its role in growing the economy by driving bigger cargo export from Nigeria. With this understanding of the Cargo and Export Systems we can integrate our systems by networking and learning from each other as problems shared eventually become problems solved.”

ADVERTISEMENT