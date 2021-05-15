BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The chairman of Chinmark Group, Dr. Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah, has rewarded his workers and policemen attached to the firm with landed property as a way of appreciating them, saying that team members “who served should be serviced accordingly.”

Ijiomah had few days ago disclosed on his verified Facebook handle (Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah) that he was going to reward his diligent team members who made his daily activities easier with landed property each in one of his estates in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The post reads: “My Alpha Team Members that help in making my daily activities easier and successful.

“This morning I and my sweetest Solace Queenmother Omosmart Trinity decided to give each a landed property in one of our Port Harcourt estates.

“Welcome your latest PH landlords. Those who served should be serviced accordingly.

Four days after the post, Ijiomah fulfilled the promise by rewarding five Police officers attached to him and six diligent employees with landed property each, according to his latest Facebook post.

The philanthropist said, “Promise made. Promise fulfilled. My security team that has worked with me for the past 10 months was not left out

“Congratulations PH landlords! All we have God gave us.”