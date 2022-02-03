Chivita has unveiled a new affordable 125ml & 50ml pack sizes for its hugely popular sub-brand known as Chivita Active Zest. The company said, while adding that this would offer great taste and benefit, which the brand is mostly renowned and cherished for.

According to the company, the 125ml & 50ml pack sizes is a strategic move to ensure more product affordability and accessibility to a wider spectrum of Nigerian brands and consumers.

To this end, the new Chivita Active Zest 125ml & 50ml pack sizes would join the 330ml Can on the market shelf and retail at ₦60 & ₦30 respectively.

The company in a statement to LEADERSHIP mentioned that the affordability and accessibility of the brand is sure to trigger more demand, maintain market dominance, and also improve penetration in geographical markets.

This, it said, would enable consumers have the drink size that best suits their lifestyle and enjoy their favourite Chivita Active Zest, in the right amount whether during long walk, exercises, on a road trip or even at work.

The company hinted that Chivita Active Zest is made from a mix of citrus fruits with all-natural ingredients, no artificial preservatives, and flavors.

“Additionally, it is fortified with vitamin C for immunity support, and it is a good source of vitamin B1 and D3 for faster body metabolism. Chivita Active Zest also contains calcium for optimum bone health, making it a smart choice to get the right dose of essential vitamins and minerals for a healthy active life”.

Speaking on the development, CHI Limited Marketing Director, Toyin Nnodi, said the new Chivita Active Zest packs are convenient, easy to use, affordable and will attract more consumers to try out this healthy great tasting juice.

In her words, she expressed “We are pleased to launch Chivita Active Zest 125ml and 50ml packs at a very affordable price point enabling more consumers to try as well as enjoy their favourite juice. These forward-looking packs and pocket friendly pricing represent an important milestone along our journey to make Chivita Active Zest more affordable and accessible to all consumers” she said.

Chivita Active Zest’s 125ml and 50ml pack sizes are available in all departmental stores and neighborhood shops located across Nigeria.