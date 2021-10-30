Chiwetel Ejiofor and Emilia Clarke are set to head the cast of a new sci fi rom-com “The Pod generation”.

Filming of the new movie is slated to start in March, 2022.

This will be Emilia Clarke’s return back to the rom-com scene ever since her role in ”Last Christmas” (2019) and ”Me Before You” (2016).

Chiwetel Ejiofor is best known for his leading role in ”12 Years a Slave” and the recently released ”Lockdown”, and Marvel’s ”Doctor Strange.”

The new sci-fi rom-com ‘The Pod Generation’ takes a look at the couple, Rachel and her husband, Alvy; played by both actors, on their journey to child birth in a way that isn’t natural.

As a tech career woman, Rachel gains access to technology that allows couples to share the side effects of pregnancy via detachable artificial wombs.

Her husband, Alvy, is a botanist who has his doubts about the entire procedure but his love for his wife prompts him to do anything for her.

The movie is set in the near future and it is based on technology that doesn’t exist in the real world.

It gets even more interesting as one of the brains behind the scene is a female director, Sophia Bartes, she commented on the infinite amount of “comedic material” that can come from the “idea of the artificial womb as either doom or liberation for women.

The movie and entire story line is a combination of issues that revolve around reproduction and childbearing in marriage, all the while holding on to a sci-fi narrative that makes it even more explosive.

Filming begins in March 2022, so The Pod Generation will likely hit theatres or streaming platforms in 2023.