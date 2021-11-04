Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the choice of the next governor of Anambra State is in the hands of the eligible voters, adding that their will must prevail.

The commission said Anambra State would make history as having the first governorship election in Nigeria where the commission will deploy the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) device.

The new device replaces the Smart Card Reader (SCR) used in previous elections since 2015.

The chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this at the stakeholders’ meeting on the Anambra State Governorship Election yesterday in Awka, said the commission is also determined to prosecute perpetrators of electoral malpractice, including any election duty staff found to be complicit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yakubu assured the voters that in designing the sensitive materials for the election, the commission has introduced additional visible and invisible security features, including different colour codes.

He said the materials have also been customised by local government areas, polling units, and warned those who may attempt to compromise the process that the commission have put in place sufficient safeguards to detect counterfeits.