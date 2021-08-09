The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said that a total of 31,425 suspected cases of cholera and 816 deaths have been reported in 22 states and the FCT.

The Centre, which disclosed this on Monday in its weekly Epidemiological Report for Week 30, listed the states as Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Enugu, Adamawa, Katsina, Borno and FCT.

According to the report, “As at 1st August, 2021, a total of 31,425 suspected cases including 816 deaths

(CFR 2.6 per cent ). Of the reported cases since the beginning of the year, 27 per cent are aged 5 – 14 years. Of all suspected cases, 51 per cent are males and 49 per cent are females.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There has been a decrease in the number of new cases in the last two weeks.Bauchi (773), Niger (183), Katsina (120), and FCT (64) account for 50.9per cent of 1,941cases reported in the last two weeks (29 and 30).

“In the reporting week, seven states and FCT reported 1,162 suspected cases – Bauchi (773), Niger (183), Katsina (120), FCT (64), Jigawa (13), Kano (4), Borno (4) and Adamawa (1). Of this, there were two confirmed cases from FCT. There were 30 deaths from Bauchi (11), Katsina (10), Niger (6), FCT (2) and Jigawa (1) states with CFR of 2.6 per cent.

“No new state reported cases in epi week 30. A total of 1,162 suspected cases were reported this week representing a 44 per cent decrease compared to 2,082 suspected cases recorded in week 29.”

LEADERSHIP reports that following an increase in the number of cholera cases, the National Cholera Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), hosted at the NCDC was activated on the June 22, 2021.

According to the director-general of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the National Cholera EOC has led the deployment of Rapid Response Teams to support the most affected states- Benue, Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara, Bauchi and Plateau States.

Ihekweazu, however, said though reactive oral cholera vaccine (OCV) campaign led by NPHCDA was conducted in Bauchi LGA,

Bauchi State from 24th to 28th July 2021, none of the medical interventions will solve the underlying issues leading to cholera outbreaks.

He said cholera is a waterborne disease, and the risk of transmission is higher when there is poor sanitation and disruption of clean water supply. The wrong disposal of refuse and practices such as open defecation endanger the safety of water used for drinking and personal use, he added.

These, the DG said lead to the spread of water-borne diseases such as cholera.

“Without proper water, sanitation, and hygiene (WaSH), Nigeria remains at risk of cholera cases and deaths.

“The long-term solution for cholera control lies in access to safe drinking water, maintenance of proper sanitation and hygiene. We continue to advocate to State Governments to prioritise action for solutions that ensure access to and use of safe water, basic sanitation and good hygiene practices in communities.

“Additionally, we urge Nigerians to keep their environments clean, only drink or use water that is boiled and stored safely, ensure food is cooked and stored in a clean and safe environment, avoid open defecation and wash their hands regularly with soap and running Cholera is preventable and treatable; however, it can be deadly when people who are infected do not access care immediately.

“Nigerians are advised to visit a health facility immediately, if they have sudden onset of profuse watery diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, and weakness.

“As the NCDC continues to work with partners to lead the health-sector response to cholera outbreaks, we call for an urgent improvement in access to clean water, proper sanitation and

hygiene,” Ihekweazu stated.