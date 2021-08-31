Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 58,698 suspected cases of cholera with 2,035 deaths in 23 states and the FCT.

The states are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Nasarawa, Niger, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Adamawa, Enugu, Katsina, Borno, Taraba and FCT.

According to NCDC weekly epidemological report for week 33, “As at 27th August 2021, a total of 58,698 suspected cases including 2,035 deaths (CFR 3.5) have been reported from 23 states and FCT in 2021.

“In the reporting week, 12 states reported 3,098 suspected cases – Bauchi (1,145), Katsina (691), Zamfara (454), Yobe (216), Sokoto (196), Jigawa (187), Kano (80), Niger (79), Borno (30), FCT (11), Adamawa (6) and Kebbi (3).

“Of this, there were 35 RDT confirmed cases from Katsina (14), Yobe (7), Adamawa (6), Zamfara (4), Borno (2), Jigawa (1) and FCT (1). Also 13 culture confirmed cases from Yobe (6), Adamawa (6) and FCT (1).

“In addition, there were 63 deaths from Katsina (19), Bauchi (16), Niger (7), Zamfara (6), Jigawa (4), Sokoto (4), Borno (4), Yobe (1), Kano (1) and Adamawa (1) states.”

The report stated that no new state reported cases in epidemic week 33, adding that there was a 44 per cent decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 33 (3098) compared with week 32 (5476).

“Bauchi (1,145), Katsina (691) and Zamfara (454) account for 73.9 per cent of 3,098 suspected cases reported in week 33,” NCDC said.