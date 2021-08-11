The death toll from cholera outbreak in Katsina and Gombe states has risen to 79 with 44 people on the danger list.

While 75 died in Katsina, four deaths were recorded from the disease in Gombe where 44 persons are on the danger list in the hospital.

The commissioner for Health in Katsina, Yakubu Nuhu Danja, told journalists yesterday that a total of 1,534 cases were recorded across 25 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the State.

He said Funtua LGA had the highest cases of 384 persons, followed by Sabuwa LGA with 232 cases and Kafur LGA with 215 cases.

According to him, 67 per cent of the reported cases are aged 15 years while three cases are reported for under one-year-old and of all the reported suspected cases, 53 per cent are male.

Cholera outbreak has claimed four lives in Gombe State, just as 48 persons tested positive of the 77 reported cases.

The commissioner for health, Dr. Habu Dahiru made the disclosure yesterday, while briefing newsmen in his Gombe office.

He warned of close contact with people in the neighbouring Bauchi and Benue states with high reported cases of over 100 and 1,000 respectively as well as improved hygienic conduct.

According to Dahiru, foresightedness and prompt measures helped reduce the cases in Gombe.