The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Water Board has assured the residents that the water supply from their sources has never been and will never be contaminated by any sort of impurities.

The board also allays fears of residents regarding leaching of sewage lines into waterways, leading to a cholera outbreak.

Acting general manager, FCT Water Board, Dr. Joy Okoro, gave this assurance while speaking to journalists at a parley organised by the board for its Wuye, Wuse, and Maitama customers at the weekend in the Wuse District, Abuja.

Okoro who dismissed what she described as fallacy media reports alleging contamination of water at the Lower Usuma Dam, said, “Our water is very safe. All the newspaper publications about unsafe water in the FCT that came out about two weeks ago, I think it is a fallacy.”

According to her, they have the best treatment plant in Nigeria and it takes care of treating the water before they supply for consumption the global best practices.

“The treatment we put in takes care of everything. That is the essence of water treatment -to take care of any possible impurity and make the resource safe for consumption. That is what the Board has been doing and it will continue to do it because the FCTA attaches so much value to the lives of Nigerians and all residents.

“So, we are assuring all of them that our water is very pure, very good for drinking, and very portable. And it is not just one but four treatment plants, at the Lower Usuma Dam, and the FCT Administration, through the minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, continues to give us enabling environment.

“We have all the chemicals for water treatment and we carry out water treatment judiciously, to serve our customers the best quality water. Our staff work 24/7, especially those in the production area to make sure that all the residents are well served with potable water,” she said.