Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State yesterday launched the oral cholera vaccination campaign with a directive that the treatment the disease should be free

The governor who flagged off the exercise at old Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi, said the campaign further demonstrated the commitment of his administration to the provision of high quality and effective healthcare services.

He said the cholera vaccination exercise would be carried out in 16 wards of Bauchi local government area and two wards each in Dass and Toro councils where the epidemic is most affected.

To this end, the governor called on residents of the affected areas to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by the vaccination teams by cooperating with them for the success of the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “It is my great pleasure to welcome you all to this very important occasion of the flag off of Oral Cholera Vaccination in Bauchi State. The fact that only Bauchi State has received this vaccine in the country is another indication of the strong collaboration with our partners and their goodwill to our administration.”

He said since the outbreak of the cholera epidemic in the state, the state government has released funds for other activities to effectively respond to the outbreak particularly the provision of drugs and consumables, community awareness, enforcement of environmental sanitation and disinfection of households and premises among others.

According to him, the state government has also constructed additional reservoirs and expanded the water supply network in Bauchi town which has so far reached over 65 per cent stage of completion.

“Let me at this juncture extend my appreciation to the federal government and our partners for their support in the ongoing response, especially in hygiene and promotion and social mobilisation.”

Governor Mohammed said the state government will continue to invest in the provision of quality healthcare through adequate release of funds, especially counterpart funds.

Development partners who spoke at the occasion called concerted effort towards tackling the outbreak of the disease in the state by working assiduously to ensure more doses of vaccines are provided to the state.