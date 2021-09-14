Nigeria has recorded 69,925 suspected cases of cholera with 2,323 deaths in 25 states and FCT since this year, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

NCDC, in its cholera situation report for week 35 (30 August – 05 September) identified the states as Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

According to the report, “In the reporting week, 12 states reported 1,677 suspected cases – Bauchi (566), Katsina (282), Sokoto (258), Yobe (183), Borno (179), Niger (94), Kaduna (66), Adamawa (34), Gombe (8), Kano (4), Kebbi (2), and Nasarawa (1).

“There was a 58 per cent decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 35 (1,667) compared with week 34 (3,992).

“Bauchi (566), Katsina (282) and Sokoto (258) account for 66.3 per cent of 1,667 suspected cases reported in week 35.”

Of the cases reported, there were 46 deaths from Borno (13), Sokoto (12), Katsina (8), Bauchi (6), Niger (3), Kaduna (2), Adamawa (1) and Kano (1) states with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 2.7 per cent, the report stated.

NCDC noted that two new states (Osun and Ekiti) reported cases but with dates of onset in weeks prior to week 35.