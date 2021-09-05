No fewer than 5,677 persons were infected by cholera in Katsina State, out of which 150 persons were confirmed dead from the disease, the executive secretary, Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA), Dr Shamsudeen Yahaya, disclosed this while speaking with in Katsina yesterday.

He explained that the figures were gathered from hospitals and health care centres across the state.

He added that the casualty figure may even be more than 150, because of some unreported cases in communities and rural areas.

“Dr Shamsudee said: “Just like what is happening in some parts of the country, we still have cholera cases in Katsina State, and as you all know, the disease goes high during the rainy season.

“As of yesterday, we had 5,677 cases of cholera covering the 34 local government areas of the state.”

He called on the general public to avoid an unhygienic environments and eat only healthy foods, adding that families and communities must protect themselves.