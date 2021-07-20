Jigawa State government has confirmed the death of 30 people as a result of cholera outbreak while over 2,000 have been hospitalised.

Speaking with journalists in Dutse, the state capital, the permanent secretary state Ministry of Health, Dr Salisu Mu’ag Zu said the cases were reported in nine local government areas of the state.

He said the affected local government area included: Ringim, Dutse, Hadejia, Kirikasamma, Birnin Kud, Gwaram, Jahun and Miga.

“The outbreak was worse in Dutse and Hadejia local government areas which may not be unconnected to the suspected flow of water from open spaces into wells and other sources of water used for domestic purposes,” he said.

According to him, the cases started in the last days of the month of June and become worst as rainfall increases flooding in the areas.

He however revealed that the situation is now under control as a result of measures taken by the state government in collaboration with other partners.

“The state government has directed for the release of drugs at three centres of Hadejia, Dutse and Ringim local government areas to enable the victims have an immediate medical attention free of charge.

“Some partner agencies such as UNICEF and Doctors Without Borders have joined hands with the state government in mitigating the scourge from further spreading,” Muazu said.