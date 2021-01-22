ADVERTISEMENT

By INNEH BARTH, Asaba

No fewer than 20 persons have been confirmed dead following Cholera outbreak in coastal communities of Bomadi and Burutu Local Government Areas of Delta State.

The scores of victims were mainly children, who were affected by the water-borne disease in the locality that lack quality water for drinking and other domestic uses.

It was gathered that residents have expressed concern over the growing number of people with symptoms similar to cholera who have been visiting public hospitals and health centres in the area in the recent time.

The outbreak is raising alot of concern coming on the heels of yellow fever outbreak in some communities in the state just as the COVID-19 pandemic is still on the rise.

However, a source in the ministry of Health said that only about seven persons out of the 150 cases of cholera recorded as at January 16, 2021, had died.

The source further said that collation of new cases and necessary analysis of samples from the patients was ongoing, adding that Tuomo, Tamigbe and Gberegolor communities in Bomadi Local Government Area were the most hit as several victims reportedly died before reaching hospital or receiving medical attention.

Nevertheless, a team of officials from the state ministry of health and State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SPHDA) have moved in and working hard to bring the situation under control.

Investigation has revealed that the cause of the cholera outbreak is due to non-existence of potable water in the area, as the people drink from the filthy water sources from the Forcados River, wells and local ponds.

“Here in Bomadi, we drink from this river (Focados) because that is the only source of water. Anyone can see how dirty the river is,” a Bomadi resident, a source from the area, said, adding that “some persons also rely on their shallow wells or ponds; this is clearly the cause of this cholera.”

In swift reaction, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ononye Mordi, said the cholera outbreak maybe as a result of poor hygiene among the residents, including drinking water with high iron content and highly polluted by poor sanitary habits.

He assured that concerted efforts were being made by the state government to activate the water project soon in order to avail the people of the area of affordable clean and potable water supply.

The health commissioner expressed optimism that the situation would soon be put under control as the vaccination of the residents had commenced.