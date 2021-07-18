Enugu State commissioner for Health, Dr Ikechukwu Obi, has attributed the death of seven persons in the New Artisan Market to Cholera.

It also said that 19 others who were infected have been evacuated to the State Teaching Hospital (ESUT-Parklane), for treatment.

This is contained in a statement released by the commissioner for Health, Dr Ikechukwu Obi on Friday night.

Obi disclosed that the ministry had commenced surveillance, contact-tracing and risk assessment at the market and its environs, adding that Health Emergency Operations Centre for Cholera outbreak would be activated yesterday, in response to stop further spread.

The statement partly reads, “The Enugu State Ministry of Health received reports of deaths occurring suddenly, after a short spell of illness, on Friday morning, July 16th, 2021 around the New Artisan livestock market in Enugu, Enugu State.

Upon immediate investigation by Ministry of Health’s rapid response team, it was observed that the patients were characterised with sudden onset of passage of loose stool and vomiting.”

It was revealed that the illness had resulted in death of seven persons and that subsequently, several others numbering about 19 were ill with the same symptoms of loose stools and vomiting.

The ill persons identified within the area were immediately and safely evacuated to the state teaching hospital and are receiving treatment, while health education on safe and hygienic practices was given to inhabitants of the market.”