The Ebonyi State government has confirmed the death of three persons following an outbreak of cholera in Amachi-Igwebuike village in Agba, Ishielu local government area of the state.

A statement signed by the public relations officer, Ministry of Health, Mr. Sylvester Umoke, and made available to journalists on Thursday, said that 12 persons have also been hospitalised.

The acting Commissioner for Health, Dr Richard Nnabu, however, said the outbreak of cholera in the state has been put under control.

Dr Nnabu stated that the state epidemologist team had visited the affected area, adding that three deaths and 12 suspected cases were being handled at Agba General Hospital.

He said that the Health Ministry has commenced sensitisation and enlightenment campaign in the area on how best to prevent the spread of the outbreak.

He urged the people to ensure that they keep their environments clean, ensure regular hygiene, drink safe water and good preservation of food items.

Dr Nnebu maintained that the three deaths recorded were because of the the refusal of the patients to go to hospital for treatment.

Speaking about those that were admitted and likely cases that may occur, the acting Commissioner directed that they should be treated free of charge and then implored the people to report any case of cholera to the nearest health facility or go straight to the General Hospital where drugs have been provided for the treatment.