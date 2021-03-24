BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Three people have been killed, while four others are hospitalised following the outbreak in the Oke Gada Hausa community in Ede, Osun State.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims, who were Hausa beggars died between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, while four others were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident was earlier attributed to food poisoning by source claiming that about 15 beggars died after eating food given to them by some unknown persons.

However, Serikin Hausa in Ede, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim while speaking with newsmen said the incident was due to an outbreak of Cholera within the community confirming that only three persons died.

“There is nothing like food poisoning in the community, it is the outbreak of Cholera. Three persons died before they could be taken to hospital, while four other persons were hospitalised.

“We have informed the state government about the development and health officials have visited the area and collected samples from both the dead and the sick victims. Only three persons died and I personally led their burial rites”, he said.

Also, the state Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola confirmed that three persons died from the incident, adding that investigation is ongoing to ascertain cause of their death.