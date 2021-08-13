Plateau State has recorded 28 new deaths and 1,415 cases following the outbreak of cholera in the state.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the House Committee on Health and Member representing Langtang North Central in the Plateau State House of Assembly Daniel Nanbol Listick while speaking to newsmen in Jos.

Listick said as from Tuesday, August 10, 2021, based on the Epidemiology data of cholera outbreak in the state, it shows that 16 local governments are affected and so far 1,415 cases have been recorded

He added that Jos North has the highest number of cholera with 599 cases while Jos South and Bassa Local Governments followed with 423 and 151 cases respectively.

The lawmaker further said that other Local Governments affected include Bokkos 58, Kanam 41, Shendam 30, Wase 26, Langtang North 23 and Jos East 20.

Also Riyom 14, Barkin Ladi and Kanke 9 cases, while Pankshin 7, Quapan and Langtang South two each and Mangu has one case.

According to him, he was restless for almost 10 hours after analysing the cholera outbreak data in the state and called on the government to act fast.

He said the State House of Assembly Committee on Health is putting efforts in supporting the ministry of health in handling the outbreak.

Efforts to reach the commissioner for Health in the state Nimkong Lar to get further details were abortive as he did not respond to calls made by our correspondent.