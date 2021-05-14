By OLUSHOLA BELLO |

Penny stocks are traded at a very low price per share on the stock exchange and are quite different from the big companies’ stock. Unlike blue-chip stocks; they have low market capitalisation, prone to scams like pump and dump schemes. They have the tendency to move either direction irrespective of market conditions.

The founder of Tradelines DotBiz Investment Limited, Mr Tunde Jeariogbe, says, penny stock as it is popularly called inherited the name from its prices. Mostly, penny stocks are low priced stocks. In Nigeria such stocks are found below N1.00 or a little above.

“There are many reasons why a stock will sell at a lower price. It could be because of very poor performance, for some, investors priced them so low because they hardly return either in cash or scrip to their investors in a long time,” he said, adding that some are actually growth stocks with low valuation metrics and they constantly come out with positive results and the hope of another positive numbers/dividend is increase from one quarter to another.

Advantage Of Patronising Penny Stocks

Jeariogbe notes that traders can purchase high volume of such stocks due to the low price, and increase their returns at a very little change in the share price.

“Secondly, the probability of recording high loss is lowered since most of them are already at rock bottom, especially, in a controlled market as we have in Nigeria. Recall that price movement is set at every day’s trade and traders cannot even move a stock below a particular price. “

Few Tips To Follow In Choosing Best Penny Stocks

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, what are the things to watch out for in penny stocks? The first is the numbers released by the companies, you must be sure that the stock is not down for extremely poor performance. Secondly, you must ensure the liquidity of such stock. If possible establish that the beta is not too far from market beta. In other words, ensure that when you decide to exit the stock, someone will be willing to take it from you.

“Lastly, identify the management strength. Even when you do not know them one on one, there are ratios that will establish the management efficiency, they are called efficiency ratios. Check out these ratios and be sure you are not just burying your hard-earned money in the ditch. You can also check the profitability of these companies.

“Penny stocks on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) are much in the insurance sub sector of the market, other examples include Wema Bank, AIICO Insurance, Chams, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp), among others. In conclusion, trading penny stock is quite an intelligent trading strategy, but it must be done after doing your due diligence.”