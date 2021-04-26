By Our Correspondent

With collective experience in property management, realty, and legal services, Chris Naghibi is the founder of one of the most esteemed real estate brokerage firms and is contributing to social development and justice.

A real estate maven with talents in multiple fields, Chris Naghibi is a person who believes in specialization to learn and earn from emerging businesses. With a degree in law, real estate, and finance, Chris is well-positioned to know the problems and processes of complex institutional situations. That said, Chris did not develop his hands-on training as an entrepreneur. Learning from employment in organizations like First Foundation Bank, Commercial Capital Corporation, First Fidelity Funding, and US Financial Services & Residential Realty, Chris founded Black Crown Inc., a relationship-based real estate brokerage and law firm, which provides end-to-end services at the location of the customers’ preferences.

Toward Ghe Greater Good:

Being a broker, attorney, licensed general contractor, and having earned a recent degree from the prestigious Yale School of Management in the global executive leadership program, Chris can handle several departments without a supervisor.

Chris might be a hard-core entrepreneur who is gathering riches by offering real-estate services to high and mighty clients, but that is only half of the story. Chris is energized by the thought of providing the appropriate services to his clients to help the overall economy of his community grow and flourish. Helping his clients make the right investments and realize profits is the road to help him reach the destination, and his destination comprises enhanced lifestyles, community development, improved standard of living, and better overall standards.

He is also funding several corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities to empower the community at large by helping them create wealth for long-term benefits. He partners with various national and local organisations, including Habitat for Humanity and She Built This City, to help spark discussion and generate change regarding social injustice and social inequalities.

Though Chris is known for upkeeping the privacy of his high-net-worth and celebrity clients when it comes to their investment portfolios, there is an underside of social development that is closely aligned to his business which often gets left out of the limelight.

The Last Word:

To date, Black Crown Inc. has yielded clients 10+ million dollars in recovered costs and 20 billion dollars in closed transactions. Dominating the real estate brokerage and law space, Chris shares his expertise to help others protect their life, give them more financial liberty, and help them pursue greater happiness.