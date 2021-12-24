Cash-strapped Nigerians from across the country, yesterday trooped to motor parks, train stations and airports to embark on trips to their country homes and other destinations for the Christmas celebration tomorrow.

Others rushed to markets and shopping malls to buy food and other essential items to mark the yearly Christian event, which signifies the birth of Jesus Christ.

Those, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Friday, complained of drastic increases in food prices and transport fares, adding that with the economic meltdown in the country, they could hardly afford essential for a memorable celebration

In Kwara State, the payment of the December salary by the state government to the civil servants however brought relief to the residents and increased their purchasing power.

The payment of the salary, which commenced on Wednesday, will have multiplier effects on the residents, as Kwara is a civil service state.

However, prices of foodstuffs have gone up in all the major markets in Ilorin, the state capital.

A housewife, Mrs Medina Owoyemi said, “Though the prices of items have always been on the increase, the complaint is much this year because of the poor state of the economy, which makes things tougher for people.”

On security, the state police command and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said they will deploy 4,000 personnel to man security across the state during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Police spokesman in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi said the force will deploy 2,500 personnel while the NSCDC’s spokesman, Babawale Afolabi said the agency will deploy 1,500 personnel.

There was a crowd at various banks in Ilorin.

Residents of Ilorin who intend to celebrate Christmas with their families outside Ilorin were seen in motor parks, boarding vehicles to their respective destinations.

Our correspondent who went round the city observed that most Southerners who are travelling to the Eastern and Southern Nigeria but who normally booked their tickets at Sabon Gari in Fagge local government area of the state are stranded due to lack of enough vehicles to ply their axis.

A traveller, Mr Ikechukwu Chinonso, said, “The fares are too exorbitant for the passengers to cop and are even contemplating to join the train but even the train is not readily available”

On the other hand, those travelling to Maiduguri, Adamawa, Jos Plateau experienced similar problems as narrated by Mr Peter Istifanus who said he was at the Kano line station, and others at the Unguwa Uku enroute Maiduguri but the Mercedes Saloon station wagon they patronise are not enough since Tuesday till the time of filing in this report.

For Kaduna State residents, particularly in the metropolis, this year’s Christmas celebration is not different from previous ones. Besides the transportation fare that has remained relatively the same, prices of foodstuffs skyrocketed with the cost of chicken almost twice its cost. A relatively large chicken now costs as much as N7,000.

For Mrs Stella Stephen “We wish things will be what they used to be in the past. Now no money, see killing everywhere, you can’t travel and you can’t feed well not to even talk about buying things for the Children.”

Engr. Herbert Nda Egbeja said, ” I used to travel with my family for the Christmas celebration but we can’t this year for many reasons, cost of everything is high and insecurity which is the major reason” he said.

A visit to some of the motor parks showed less hustling and bustling associated with the festive period. There were less crowds in banking premises while most of the ATMs, unlike before, were empty.

However, the state government has announced 13th month payment for junior staff with a percentage increase of salaries for senior staff.

On security, Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Muhammed Jalige said, all necessary measures including deployment of personnel are already in place to ensure a hitch free festive period.

He however warned all troublemakers and criminals to stay clear as the police will not hesitate to bring all their activities under check.

In Abuja, residents have started making last-minute preparation with most of the markets in the territory crowded with people doing Christmas shopping.

When LEADERSHIP Friday visited Wuse, Garki, and Utako markets in the territory, residents turned out in large numbers to buy and sell, despite the economic challenges in the country.

However some residents expressed difficulty in buying commodities for Christmas because the price of foodstuffs have gone up when compared to last week’s market prices.

Mrs. Rebecca Ishiaku, said the most expensive commodity to buy in the market during this period are chickens and goats, because their prices have skyrocketed. She said people are finding it difficult to buy them and have resolved to buy meat to celebrate Christmas.

Mr. Danladi Ephraim, said apart from the cost of commodities, leisure parks are still shut down meaning that celebrations would be low key.

“We are appealing that recreation parks and gardens should be reopened for us to spend time during this period. We cannot continue to celebrate Christmas at home with nowhere to visit. Instead of shutting the places down, they should put security in place,” he said.

However, the FCT minister of state, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu has assured residents of their safety during the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

She gave this assurance after the monthly FCT Security Committee meeting which was held on Tuesday said that the G7 (states contiguous to the FCT) were working in synergy to ensure a hitch-free celebration in the nation’s capital and across the zone.

Also, the FCT commissioner of police Babaji Sunday said the FCT Police Command in collaboration with other security agencies has intensified security operations such as the raiding of identified black spots, increased night patrols, and stop and search operations.

“We should be security conscious and help others to be security conscious. Know the places you go, the friends you keep and do not talk about during late hours,” he said.

In Niger State, security was beefed up while transport fare increased by 50 percent. Also prices of food rose consistently.

LEADERSHIP Friday findings revealed that transport fares increased by half as of Thursday afternoon while prices of food items like rice, tomatoes, peppers, oil and other notable food items for the celebration have been on the increase as the Christmas celebration got nearer.

Checks yesterday revealed that the transport fare from Minna to Zuba which used to be N1,000 was N1,500. Minna to Kaduna which used to be N3000 was between N4,000 and N5,000.

A traveller Gbenga Ibiejugba said, “Before this yuletide we use to take this Sharon bus to Lokoja for N2,000 but today they said we should pay N3500 we must travel so we don’t have an option.”

Similarly, James Mathew said ” From here to Jos last week was N4,500 today we are paying N65000 to jos, even food items have gone up because of the season we are used to every year”.

Meanwhile, security around motor parks and other strategic areas were heightened even as the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Monday Bala Kuryas, reiterated the readiness of police to provide adequate security before, during and after Christmas/New Year festivities in the State.

He said an operational order has been issued to Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and DPOs on security measures in their respective areas for peaceful conduct during the festivities.

Similarly, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps commander Haruna said the organisation had deployed 1,200 men to different locations in the state to ensure security.

In Gombe State, the police, road safety and residents of Gombe state have spoken on their preparedness for the festival.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Friday, the commissioner of police, CP Ishola Babatunde Babaita said he has ordered all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of tactical and operational units to deploy all the intelligence and operational assets at their disposal to criminals flashpoints, highways, streets and other public places for patrol with a view to ensuring a hitch-free celebrations.

In addition, he announced the ban on the sale, purchase and use of fireworks commonly called “Knockouts” during the upcoming Christmas and new year celebrations in the state.

According to him, the enforcement of the ban on the use of fireworks and other explosives is to prevent hoodlums using them as a cover to create panic, perfect their criminal intentions and disrupt peaceful celebration of the festive seasons.

On its parts, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Gombe state have also expressed readiness to

Residents of Enugu have raised the alarm over hike in transport fares and prices of commodities.

Our correspondent who went round Enugu observed that though all the markets in the city were filled with goods, their prices were high due to the Yuletide celebration.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Enugu, Mr. Ikenna Obi, a resident of Agbani said he was yet to buy clothes for himself and family members due to the high cost of things.

“I have prepared to travel but I don’t have money to travel. Things are very costly in the market. I will travel after the Christmas celebration so that the prices of things will reduce” he stated.

Another resident, Obinna Onah said he will not travel to his village because of hardship.

“Things are very hard I must tell you, I travelled last year but I don’t think that I will go home this time around because I don’t have enough money. Government should do something about this” he stated.

Investigations carried out by our correspondent revealed that the transport fare from Enugu to Imo State which was N2,000 naira before Yuletide is now N2,500 naira while transport fare from Enugu to Lagos which was between N7,000 naira and N8,000 is now between N12,000 and N15,000.

The commissioner of police, Abubakah Lawal, assured residents of Enugu that the command was collaborating with other sister security agencies to ensure that the activities of miscreants are contained this Yuletide period.

He warned that the ban on the use of fireworks and explosives is still enforced.

Our correspondent observed that Security in Enugu has been fortified as operatives are now patrolling different streets.

Surprisingly, despite complaints of severe economic challenges by the general population, there has been high movement of commuters from the urban areas of Abia State towards the rural areas.

LEADERSHIP Friday checks at some of the motor parks in the state capital, Umuahia and inquiries from Aba, the commercial hub of the state indicated that there is yet to be the usual hike in fares.

According to an officer at the headquarters of the state command of the Police, the officers and men in uniform and mufti have been posted to strategic locations to ensure security of lives and property as usual.

As regards the cost of food stuff, as usual, their prices have been on the increase every passing day as the Yuletide is just some hours ahead, according to a trader in Ubani Modern Market, in the capital.

Most of the commercial banks have been witnessing long queues occasioned by either huge withdrawals or bad network. “I have been here for the past one hour or so,” a middle-aged pensioners said at one of the branches.“

According to a tricycle operator, who operates along Umungasi Road in Aba, Comrade Nelson Umunnakwe, it is too early in the period to know what happens in the next few days and even after Christmas Day.

In Cross River State, preparations for Christmas celebration has reached crescendo, despite the absence of the popular carnival Calabar fiesta which is known for ushering many tourists drawn from far and wide across the different continents of the world to the city of Calabar, the state capital of Cross River State.

Residents of the state are seen throbbing back from the market after shopping for Christmas celebrations. Chickens and goats are bought from the popular Irua Watt market in Calabar metropolis by respective households to be used as proteins for the Christmas meals.

On the issue of security, police operational vehicles (patrol vans are seen at regular intervals before any person that is trekking exhausts one to three kilometres within the state capital.

The police Public Relations Officer Police PPRO DSP Irene Ugbo stated that security has been beefed up to ensure that those enjoying the Christmas celebration do that without harassment from trouble makers stressing that the police would not take it lightly with any miscreant who tries to foment trouble.

In banks fully armed security operatives are seen at strategic places to repeal any form of attack from hoodlums.

Motor parks in Calabar metropolis are full to the brim with passengers moving to and fro from Calabar for the Christmas celebration.

Transportation fares have gone up ahead of the Christmas celebration. For instance, a distance of about 250 kilometres between Calabar to Ikom which before this period cost two thousand five hundred naira has suddenly increased to three thousand to three thousand five hundred naira only depending on the kind of vehicle the commuter wants to board.

According to a resident of Calabar Mrs. Patricia Echip Johnson Arikpo, who said the transportation faire has become an issue lamented, “Last week I paid six hundred naira to travel from Calabar, unfortunately as I Speak with you the motor park authority said it’s one thousand naira to Betem.”. This is bad.! She queried.

Deltans are preparing for the Christmas celebration with mixed feelings. Customers took turns to denounce the regime of prices of things with everybody trying to meet up with the challenges of cost of things.

While some like Mrs. Nneka Umoh said “it has never been this bad and described it as a prelude to a low-key Christmas and New Year celebrations Miss Joan Umukoro said it is an opportunity to cut one’s coat according to one’s cloth.

Umoh and Umukoro hinted that though many families were not keeping away from the shopping spree having made advanced preparations, they dug into their precious savings or even borrowed to make the season a memorable one.

They are bothered because a Nigerian produced rice in Asaba was being sold for N26,000, foreign rice N33,000 while a bag of beans shot up to N36,000. Yet there was a surge of customers wherever rice was being sold.

The average cost of baby’s wear is N5,500 unlike last year when it was N2,000. “It’s twice what we sold last year. We bought it on the high side and had to adjust prices in order to make profit. Mercy Omorodion, a dealer in children’s wears said .

Mrs Tina Okafor, another trader, stressed that a basket of tomatoes was N24,000 while it was N15,000 last year. “It may be higher by the time you come back tomorrow.

“The small size of tin tomato was sold for N100, medium size was N250 and the big size went for N500.

On security arrangements, there is a massive deployment of security personnel across the state to provide adequate security before, during and after the celebration.

The commissioner of police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, apart from assuring Deltans of a hitch free Christmas celebration, mandated the Deputy Commissioner of Police incharge Operation to organize Continuous ‘Operation Show of Force”’ with effect from Monday 20th December 2021 in all parts of the State with a view to ensuring a hitch free Yuletide period.

A prominent wares merchant in Osogbo, Deaconess Florence Ojo of Classic boutique, Alekuwodo, Osogbo lamented low patronage.

She attributed the scenario to the economic crunch adding that the people are more concerned with what to eat than what to wear at Christmas.

Also speaking, the chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW, Oke-Fia, Osogbo, Alhaji Raji Adigun said: “Currently, we are experiencing low patronage unlike it used to be which account for the stable transport fare our people are enjoying now”.

He however expressed reservation on what might happen on Christmas eve adding that “oue people are in the habit of traveling on Christmas eve”.

Meanwhile, the Osun State government is expected to roll out its free train transportation of celebrants during festive seasons.

The free train service is expected to take off at Iddo terminus in Lagos for people travelling to Osun for Christmas celebration.

Residents of Ekiti State were seen in their numbers buying food and other items in some of the major markets including Okesa market, King’s market, Irona market and Bisi market in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

A rubber of garri is sold between N250 and 350, a rubber of foreign and local rice are sold between N1,000 and N1500, a kilo of meat between N2,000 and N2,500, small bottles of palm oil and vegetable oil are sold for N650 and N800 respectively, the smallest rubber of tomatoes and peppers N200 onions N100.

A resident Aina Akindele who spoke with the LEADERSHIP Friday noted that there was nothing to suggest that there was increase in the prices of food items even though yuletide is around the comer.

“But the prices are as high as ever and there is no money to buy the commodities. We thank God for sparing our lives up to this moment”.

Akindele said insecurity is the major challenge at this time and this is not peculiar to our state.

A bus driver plying Ado Ekiti and Akure, Mr Adeyemi Ojo said though passengers were coming, the patronage was not as much as it was in the previous year in spite of the fact that Christmas is only two days away.

Passengers were seen trying to board vehicles to their destinations at Akure, Ibadan, Lokoja, Ilorin, Abuja and Lagos motor parks in the capital city.

In Rivers State, the security agencies were on high alert ahead of the celebration of Christmas and New Year festivities.

Already, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed a total of one thousand five hundred (1500) of its personnel to all identified flaw points, recreation centers, worship centers and the various locations where the critical national assets and infrastructure are located in the state.

A visit to the Mile One and Mile Three Parks, all in Port Harcourt metropolis, showed that a lot of residents were travelling to the hinterland to celebrate the Yuletide.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that there was also over 100 percent rise in transportation fare, as transporters charge between N2500 and N3000 for passengers travelling from Port Harcourt to Owerri as well as from Port Harcourt to Aba, instead of the normal N1000 and N1500 respectively.

A visit to the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa showed that airlines charge between N30,000 and N110,000 for Economy Class as well as between N60,000 and N100,000 for Business Class for flights coming in or going out of Port Harcourt to Lagos or Abuja.

A visit to some of the commercial banks in Port Harcourt showed a lot of customers carrying out transactions in preparation for the Yuletide.

At the Rivers State Secretariat complex, it was observed that most offices were already closed for the year as at the time of filing this report.

Several civil servants were seen by LEADERSHIP moving bags of rice and other food items from one end of the Secretariat to another.

A visit to the Creek Road Market in Port Harcourt metropolis revealed that the prices of food items, especially rice, yam and beans have, as expected, skyrocketed.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, a trader, Joy Obinwa said from the look of things, prices of food items will still go higher even after the Christmas celebration, going by the rise in transportation.

Just a few days to this year’s Christmas celebration in Ebonyi State, residents of Abakaliki and it’s environs are yet to witness and observe the euphoria and funfair associated with the celebration following the high cost of foodstuff and transport fares.

A civil servant in the State, Mrs. Chinwendu Orji expressed the regret that she couldn’t make purchases as she was not able to get the funds needed from the bank.

“It is an unfortunate situation, I went to the bank to withdraw about N150,000 for the things we will need for the Christmas but I could only get N50,000 and it has been so devastating.

“The high cost of foodstuff, hike in transport fares, low patronage of goods, banks denial of cash and other factors will definitely affect the celebration in Ebonyi”.

Major motor parks in the state have been witnessing the influx of passengers. When LEADERSHIP Friday visited some transport companies in the state, it was also observed that there has been an increase in transport fares.

The transport fare from Abakaliki to Enugu that was previously N700 is now N1000 while Abakaliki to Onitsha that was previously 150 is now N2500. Abakaliki to Afikpo that was N600 is now N900.

Some of the residents pleaded that the fare should be reviewed in order to allow more people to travel to their towns for the Christmas celebrations and urged the State government to put in place a free transport fair so Ebonyi indigenes will return home and witness the transformation in the state.

On the security situation, the Security Consultant to the State government, Chief Stanley Emegha said that with the inauguration of EbubeAgu Security Network on Wednesday by the state Governor, the men of the command are now more committed to ensure the security of lives and properties of residents of the area.

He said that they will patrol the state alongside other Security agents to ensure a crime free festive period.

In Imo State, traffic gridlock has enveloped the capital Owerri, which is a signal that many sojourners have returned for the festive season.

The Douglas Market had heavy human traffic as customers were trying to engage in Christmas shopping for their loved ones.

At Mbaise Road junction off Douglas, policemen were on patrol alongside security dogs in the vehicle.

However, there is visible policing as uniformed personnel were stationed all over Owerri as well as patrol teams.

Prices of foodstuffs have skyrocketed even as traders complain customers buy only necessary items.

A dress vendor, Mrs Amaka said her customers who used to buy three dresses each for their children only bought one this year and blamed it on recession.

Police spokesman for the state, Michael Abattam said residents should go about their lawful activities without fear even as he assured of 24 hours policing.

Customers of commercial banks in Ondo State have been subjected to hardship by queuing under the sun for several hours before they could access their money.

Currently, most Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across the state have failed to dispense cash to the customers

Apart from bank issues, prices of food and other home materials have continued to increase unreasonably.

In many banks visited by LEADERSHIP Friday, apart from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) that have failed many of the customers, many of them have also been denied access to their money by limiting the amount they can withdraw after several hours of queue.

It was discovered that over 70% of the available ATM machines were not dispensing cash and the few remaining witnessed huge crowds in Akure, the state capital.

Our observations also revealed that residents are now at the mercy of Point of Sale (POS) operators with exorbitant charges

A business woman, Mrs Jumoke Andrews, who spoke with LEADERSHIP Friday, lamented that she had been under the sun for two hours.

According to her, she needed some cash to pay a supplier so she could get goods to sell for Christmas but there was no money in the ATM machines.

“It seems the banks and the POS owners are working in cohorts. I need just N30,000. The banks do not allow us to withdraw in the banking hall but PoS operators want to collect N400.

At the motor parks, a passenger, Mr. Osewa Aina, said: “I have actually noticed that whenever we are in festive period like this, the drivers are always increasing the transport fare.

Now, from Akure to Lagos, we are paying between N4,000 and N4,500. It is not easy for most of us that have to pay for three or four family members.”

With less than 48 hours to the Christmas celebration, hundreds of commuters intending to travel home to celebrate the yuletide with their loved ones were left stranded at major motor parks across Ogun State due to non – availability of vehicles to take them to their various destinations.

This is just as prices of food items have also skyrocketed, particularly in Abeokuta, the capital as well as in Ijebu – Ode and Sango – Ota, which is one of the satellite towns bordering Ogun and Lagos States I the Ado – Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun.

LEADERSHIP Friday visit to major motor parks and markets across the state on Thursday indicated that travellers were made to pay exorbitant fare to secure spaces in the few available vehicles travelling outside the Abeokuta, the state capital, as well as in other places earlier mentioned.

At the popular Kuto garage, as well as the Asero motor parks, commercial transporters charged between N2, 500 and N3, 000 per passenger travelling from Abeokuta to Ibadan, as against the N1, 500 previously charged before the yuletide season.

One of the transporters, who simply identified himself as Sakirudeen, a.k.a. “Sir Kay”, told LEADERSHIP that the increase in the transport fare was an “annual ritual” for which travellers have to comply with as against the normal day’s charges.

At the popular Lafenwa market in Abeokuta metropolis, a bag of rice now sells for between N25, 000 as against previous cost of N19, 000 it was sold two days earlier.

A food vendor at Lafenwa market, who identified herself as Mrs. Abosede Olayinka disclosed that a big bowl of “garri” now sells between N4, 000 and N5, 000 as against N2, 000 and N3, 000 few months ago.

Olayinka noted that the price of a 25-litre keg of palm oil is sold between N23,000 and N25,000 while a 25-litre keg of vegetable oil sells for N26,500.

Meanwhile, the state Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has assured residents of the state that it has put in place a robust security arrangement that will guarantee a hitch free Christmas and new year celebration.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who spoke with LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital said the command was not oblivious of the fact that many religious organizations have their headquarters scattered across the state and as such implied an expected influx of people from various part of the world into the state for one religious obligation or the other during this yuletide season.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised citizens not to let off their guards on COVID-19 protocols to curtail its spread during the yuletide.

Rev. Samson Ayokunle, President, CAN and Co-Chairman, Nigeria Inter Religious Council (NIREC), gave the advice in a statement on Thursday, in Abuja.

Ayokunle said the call was necessary as the world had entered the fourth phase of the pandemic and it was spreading faster than other phases.

“Please, wherever you go, especially in public places such as markets and Churches, wear your masks and keep all the safety protocols.

“I pray that none of us will die untimely in the mighty name of Jesus,” he said.

The clergyman also urged political leaders to use the Christmas season to bring relief and joy to the citizens.