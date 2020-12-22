…Visits hospitals in Gombe South

Hon. Fatima Binta Bello, former member representing Kaltungo/Shongom federal constituency in Gombe state on Tuesday distributed cash and clothing materials worth millions of Naira to the people of Gombe South Senatorial District for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Distributing the materials in Billiri, Hon. Binta, who was the Senatorial flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election said that the gesture was in the spirit of Christmas and New Year celebration to reduce the plight of the people during the yuletide.

“I have decided to distribute these items in the spirit of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“This gesture will go a long way in improving on the standard of living of the people.

“I want you to celebrate Christmas and New Year with smiles on your faces and with joy,” she said.

Hon. Binta urged the people to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by living in unity, peace and be their brother’s keepers at all time.

She congratulated Christians and other Nigerians in advance on the celebrations of the Christmas and New year.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke with newsmen, thanked the former lawmaker for the gesture.

They called on her not to relent in her efforts towards developing the zone and enhancing the living standards of the people.

In a related development, Hon. Binta Bello visited hospitals in Balanga, Billiri, Kaltungo and Shongom LGAs where she made donations to patients on admissions in the faculties.

She donated the sum of N20,000 to each of the 56 patients on admission and suffering from different ailments.

She said Christmas is a period to spread love and generate happiness for persons, especially children and less-privileged people, who need assistance to meet some of their needs.

She charged the patients to consider their condition as an act of Almighty God and a source of self cleansing as well as nearness to the creator.