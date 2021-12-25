The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Kwara State, Sunday Adewole, has urged Christians to take the advantage of the Christmas celebrations to reawaken their spiritual consciousness.

He also enjoined Christians to support the needy in whatever way they can to make them happy in this festive season.

Adewole gave the advice in his Christmas message delivered at Cathedral Church of St. Barnabas, Sabo-Oke, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

He spoke on the theme, “Jesus Christ, our Reason of the Season”.

The Bishop said that the celebration of annual Christmas was intentionally fixed forDecember 25 to discourage and replace the pagan celebration that dominated the Roman world within the season.

He said that the nirth of Jesus Christ, which is universally celebrated on December 25 connotes salvation, total restoration, healing and deliverances from the bondages of sin, satan and eternal death, both spiritually and physically.

He said that the devil and the fallen angels have subtly corrupted the minds of the people in the world, with the darkness of deception, to be promoting the pagan practices of materialism in places of worship, in guises of worshipping the true God Almighty.

“They have subtly hijacked the music industries, including the gospel music in the Churches, to achieve their aims in the world today,” he said.

He noted that some gospel musicians have abused the worship of the true God by using music to promote self-ego and worldliness, instead of using music to promote Jesus Christ and godliness in the world.