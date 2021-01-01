The NorthEast Peace Ambassadors (NEPA) says President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation’s service chiefs deserve credit for the return of peace and another Christmas celebration free from attacks in the region.

The group gave the commendation at a press conference on Tuesday in Modu Ganari, Maiduguri, Borno State.

In a statement co-signed by Alhaji Sadiq Bulama and Mallam Usman Geidam, its President and Secretary-General respectively, the NorthEast Peace Ambassadors said unlike some years ago, people were reunited with their families and are enjoying quality time.

Bar the attempted attack on Garkida in Adamawa State which was effectively repelled by gallant troops, the group said there was no breach of security across the six states.

The NEPA recalled how Boko Haram terrorists attacked Gadaka and Damaturu in Yobe States on Christmas Day in 2011 and multiple bombings in the Federal Capital Territory and surrounding towns.

According to the group, however, this year, people are celebrating the festive season in peace and love.

The NEPA thanked President Buhari for his leadership that is steadily bringing complete normalcy to the Northeast.

It noted that the appointment of the service chiefs have proven to be a masterstroke, as they have displayed confidence and efficiency.

The group also applauded the service chiefs for their innovation, cooperation and a sense of coordination, bringing results to the fight against insurgency.

The NEPA equally hailed the troops for their resilience, sacrifice and patriotism which has made life worth a living for them.