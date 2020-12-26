The Arewa Citizens Coalition for Change (ACCC) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s Christmas speech wherein he urged Nigerians to be patient with the service chiefs and security agencies.

The group said the president’s remarks would catalyze his security architecture, officers and troops to more success in the new year.

Recall that President Buhari had urged Nigerians for more time, cooperation and support to the troops in its quest to rid the nation of remnants of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement signed by its Director, Public Enlightenment, Shamsudeen Suleiman, on Friday, the Arewa group noted that the president hit the nail on the head as the country’s security challenges go beyond “simplistic options”.

According to Suleiman, the military and other security agencies would do more exploits through the volunteering of credible information on activities of armed bandits, insurgents and other criminal elements.

He said all hands must be on deck in this regard and not the exclusive preserve of the security agencies alone.

The group, however, assured that incidents of insecurity in the country would be reduced to the barest minimum in the new year.

Read the full statement below:

The Arewa Citizens Coalition for Change is issuing this press conference to acknowledge and align with the position of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the need for Nigerians to give the nation’s Service Chiefs and security agencies more time, cooperation, and support and also give them information on bandits and other criminals. We wish to state that this cannot come at a better time as Nigerians celebrate the yuletide and in the reflection of some of the challenges facing the country.

It is the position of the Arewa Citizens Coalition for Change that President Muhammadu Buhari indeed hit the nail on the head as the security challenges in the country go beyond the “simplistic options” being suggested by Nigerians.

This is on the heels that security is such as sensitive issue and the recent abduction and release of students of Government Science School, Kankara, Katsina State gives an insight to the commitment of the security agencies in the country as they work tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria is safe for all.

The Arewa Citizens Coalition for Change shares in the position that our military and other security agencies would do more exploits through the volunteering of credible intelligence/information on activities of armed bandits, insurgents, and other criminal elements within their communities to put an end to this blight on our security landscape.

We use this medium to encourage Nigerians to see the task before us as a collective endeavour. All hands must be on deck in this regard and not the exclusive preserve of the security agencies alone.

We wish to remind Nigerians that indeed the words of President Muhammadu Buhari should resonate in our consciousness wherein he stated that “I cannot in good conscience shirk this cardinal responsibility to secure lives and property. I feel pained each time a breach of peace and security occurs in any part of the nation. I am even more distressed when our youths, especially school children, are the targets and victims of mindless and malevolent elements in society.”

It is thus our position that President Muhammadu Buhari has remained alive to his responsibilities as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. His commitment stands unflinching, hence the need for Nigerians to extend its support to government efforts in this critical task.

The Arewa Citizens Coalition for Change states that our Service Chiefs and Security Agencies are well on top of the situation and with time all would be well in Nigeria, and we shall have cause to roll out the drums in celebration.

The Arewa Citizens Coalition for Change aligns with President Muhammadu Buhari that indeed with time the incidents of insecurity in the country would be reduced to the barest minimum. We consequently encourage Nigerians to have faith in the country’s leadership and the leadership of the security agencies in the country as they remain focused on following the complex, multi-dimensional route to addressing the security challenges in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari has done well in soliciting for time and understanding from Nigerians. The Arewa Citizens Coalition for Change herby pledges its support to the Service Chiefs and the country’s security agencies as they continue to work tirelessly for the good of Nigeria.