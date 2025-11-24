The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has banned the sale, purchase, or use of firecrackers, knockout explosives and other unauthorised pyrotechnics before or during the Christmas celebrations.

FCT police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said the decision was taken over the Command’s concern about increasing circulation of these items across the Territory.

According to Adeh, “Firecrackers pose serious safety hazards, including injuries, fire outbreaks, and widespread panic. They also create opportunities for criminal elements to mask unlawful activities.

“Beyond these risks, their indiscriminate use disrupts public peace and endangers vulnerable members of the community, particularly children, the elderly, and persons with underlying health conditions,” Adeh said.

Police therefore strongly urged residents of the Territory to comply with the advisory.

“FCT Police operatives have been charged to enforce this directive and ensure that violators are arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” she said.

She encouraged the public to remain vigilant and promptly report anyone involved in the sale or use of firecrackers.

“Reports may be made at the nearest police station or through the FCT Police Command emergency lines: 08032003913, 08068587311,” Adeh said.