As Nigerians prepare to make Christmas and New Year festivals, the nation’s security agencies have pledged to ensure violent-free celebrations.

The FCT commissioner of police, CP Babaji Sunday, said there is no room for any violence as the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have been tactically deployed in strategic positions to tackle any act of violence.

He also warned those who are planning on causing problems to desist from such as the police in FCT will do everything to ensure a peaceful celebration.

The commissioner also said the ban on sales and use of all kinds of fireworks, fire-crackers, knockouts in the FCT within the celebration period and after remain in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner noted that the order was part of proactive move by the Police to sustain the relative peace in the FCT, and adequately contain crimes and criminality, particularly the ones peculiar to the end of the year and the Christmas and New Year festivities.

CP Sunday further noted that the use of knockouts and others, aside constituting nuisance and disturbance of public peace, is also capable of causing unnecessary fear and apprehension and other dangers associated to its usage in the harmattan period. This is in additional to the possibility of providing an escape space for criminals after the commission of a crime.

To this end, the CP has ordered all divisional police officers and heads of police units within the FCT to carry out due enforcement of the ban and ensure that anyone who violates the order is arrested and brought to book.

The CP equally called on parents and guardians to impress on their children and wards to desist from the sale and use of fireworks, fire crackers, knockouts and others as the ban is in the best interest of all.

ADVERTISEMENT

He warned persons trading in this banned items to seek alternative but legal ventures, noting that in the FCT, it will not be business as usual.

For the Department of State Service (DSS), the attention of the secret police is on the plot to recruit students into banditry, kidnapping, financial crimes, and armed robbery during this celebration period.

DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, said aside students, recessing members of the National Assembly/State Houses of Assembly and other public/private sector workers on vacation may be predisposed to threats of various degrees.

Meanwhile, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has also assured local and international travellers of adequate security before, during and after the yuletide celebrations.

General manager, Corporate Communications and the spokesperson of the agency, Henrietta Yakubu, said FAAN has heightened security arrangements at the airports, put necessary measures to ensure safety of air travelers, as well as upgrade facilities and infrastructure at the airports to ensure maximum comfort for its esteemed customers.

According to her, “In line with the core values of FAAN, the Authority wishes to assure air travelers and other airport users of safety, security and comfort, as the yuletide holidays approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“FAAN is fully prepared to play host to the myriads of passengers and other airport users that usually transit through the airports for the yuletide holidays.

“The Authority has heightened security arrangements at the airports, put necessary measures to ensure safety of air travelers, as well as upgrade facilities and infrastructure at the airports to ensure maximum comfort for our esteemed customers.”