Ahead of the Christmas celebration, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has advised intending travellers to remain where they are as measures of controlling the spread of COVID-19 during the period of celebration.

While speaking at the daily briefing of the PTF, the coordinator of the PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu said the government is discouraging Nigerians abroad to stop all traveling arrangement for this period.

He further stated that though everyone has a right to travel, the travel advice has become necessary since the upsurge of COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

He also noted that there could be risks of been standard in any part of the world after the Christmas celebration and in order to avoid this problems, all non-essential travels should be suspended for now.

On the protocol for travelers, the coordinator noted that all intending travelers from abroad must come in with valid COVID-19 test result, pay for the second test in Nigeria, isolate for seven days and test on the seventh day before joining the rest of the community.