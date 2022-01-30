“And they that had eaten were about four thousand: and he sent them away” (Mark 8:9).

Christ did a lot by His compassion; He took care of the needs of the body, soul and spirit. If all they had was the bread and fishes He provided for them, would that take them to Heaven? No! And if all that you have are just the mundane things of this world, the provisions for the body only, they are not enough to get you into Heaven; you need the provision for the soul as well otherwise you will be the most miserable. But thank God, you will have more than the needs of the body because His compassion fails not.

“But when he saw the multitudes, he was moved with compassion on them, because they fainted, and were scattered abroad, as sheep having no shepherd” (Matthew 9:36). Whenever He saw the multitudes, He saw beyond their physical needs; they needed to be harvested from the field of sin, into the Kingdom of God. That was his compassion on them. Our compassion does not stop at dealing with the needs of the body, but we go beyond and meet the needs of the soul. “And Jesus, when he came out, saw much people, and was moved with compassion toward them, because they were as sheep not having a shepherd: and he began to teach them many things” (Mark 6:34).

When Jesus teaches you repentance, how to turn from darkness to the light, come out of the clutches of the devil and into the very hands of the Saviour and be saved, and how to get to Heaven when you die, that is compassion. Do not limit His compassion to only food, but extend it to teaching the word of God. We have compassion in this Church to teach the totality of the word of God and the doctrines of Christ on repentance, hell, heaven, salvation, sanctification, good family life, parenting and raising godly children, living righteous lives; not just your physical needs. May we not miss the essence of Christ’s compassion.

Prayer can do everything in our lives that money cannot do. Teaching the word of God builds your faith, for faith comes by hearing the Word of God, and that is compassion. The compassion of the Lord Jesus Christ has many branches, teaching, food, deliverance, forgiveness, healing the sick, (Matthew 14:14); so do not limit His compassion to just one branch. ”And as soon as he had spoken, immediately the leprosy departed from him, and he was cleansed” (Mark 1:42). The need of this leper was not food but cleansing. Understand that the compassion of Christ is like a river with many streams flowing from it, and wherever or whatever your needs are, His stream of compassion will flow to you and the manifestation will be, immediately tonight.

When God forgives you and bundles all your sins and cast them into the sea of forgetfulness never to be remembered anymore; when Christ prayed and atoned for your sins on the Cross, and now you are free, your conscience, mind and heart freed, and you have the peace of God, that is compassion. Salvation is the result of the compassion of the Lord (Micah 7:19). Christ feeds the hungry, heals the sick, forgives the sinner, and gives salvation to the lost, all as a result of His compassion. ”That then the Lord thy God will turn thy captivity, and have compassion upon thee, and will return and gather thee from all the nations, whither the Lord thy God hath scattered thee” (Deuteronomy 30:3). Every yoke is broken, and every bondage taken away as a result of the compassion of Christ. ”And the Lord thy God will circumcise thine heart, and the heart of thy seed, to love the Lord thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, that thou mayest live” (Deuteronomy 30:6). The compassion of the Lord sanctifies us as well. He knows that without holiness no man shall see the Lord. So He forgives our sins, heals our bodies, provides us bread, delivers us from captivity, breaks every yoke and all the fetters that bind us, sanctifies and circumcises our hearts. What you cannot do for yourself, to save, sanctify and make holy, He does that, and removes that Adamic nature and depravity of the heart out of compassion. I pray that the compassion of the Lord will not be limited in our lives and church, and we will have proper understanding of His word, in Jesus’ name.

Backslider, your problems are not solved with food to satisfy your hunger but your returning to the Lord to seek His compassion for your restoration and pardon, and like the prodigal son, a new life will come to you once again (Luke 15:18). The restoration, forgiveness of the backslider who had gone astray is out of compassion, “And he arose, and came to his father. But when he was yet a great way off, his father saw him, and had compassion, and ran, and fell on his neck, and kissed him” (Luke 15:20). If you are a backslider here tonight, the Lord loves you and He want to restore you.

